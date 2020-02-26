By Zulfiqar A•
Feb 26, 2020
Of no use. It does not provide anything useful. Too short to explain anything. Purpose less assignments. Time wasting course.
By Adedayo T•
Feb 23, 2020
terrible, never did a course this bad
terrible explanation, everything about is so disjointed
By Gunnar W•
Oct 24, 2020
This course was basically an introduction to what should I start reading into to do data warehousing analysis. While interesting, it really does not get far enough to make us undertand the analysis we did and blindly copy-pasted or clicked around; no explanation to i.e. the way of working of RapidMiner was even attempted.
By Dimitra M•
Dec 27, 2020
I found this course very interesting as a topic, but the execution is not good...
Prons: very interesting topic, a lot of information and good professor
Cons: There is a limited to no-guidance on how to perform the assignments... You should figure out on your own in which server you will create you SQL databases, how to download and install hadoop and Java etc (I spent severe time on that). Moreover, keep in mind that if you are new to this topic and you want to keep notes and take your time on the assignments (not hurry), you will need at least double the time that is claimed that you need for this course!! Lastely, on week 4 there was a technical issue (missing upload button for one of the week's assignments) which ws very frustrating...
By Oliver E A B•
Jan 27, 2021
Awfully designed.
You are asked to do things without explanation. (so you learn on your own really)
Nobody uses/answers the forum.
ETL is not covered, they only offer a definition.
Do not make my mistake, there are much better courses in Coursera, please take them instead.
By Yassine A•
May 10, 2020
unintelligible, sorry :(
By Said G•
Apr 25, 2020
Je tiens à vous remercier pour ces opportunités de formations proposer par ce excilent site...
By James W•
Sep 2, 2019
The Course was great. Hoping others will learn great stuff
By Sahil S•
Jan 18, 2019
Awesome Lessons ,also to clear all the basics
By priyanka s•
Sep 4, 2020
great course !
By LANKA S R A•
Oct 29, 2020
superb course
By Landge S R•
Jul 27, 2020
None
By Priyanka L•
Mar 24, 2020
Great Knowledge
By Roberto N•
Apr 18, 2021
The background music does not help to concentrate in the content, there is no much detailed explanation, just a sort of lists of content given at a high speed (for un unknown reason) and the slides, and visual information is not of great help to understand the material, I am sorry, but I would not recoomend this course.
By Prajapati R•
Sep 3, 2020
i gave you 2 stars becuse of lack off review system you should remove that peers review to give someone and after you aprooved any submisson that option you should remove over all your learning technique is good
By Hector J V M•
Jun 12, 2020
Hay tareas que no están bien explicadas, ya se la instalación.
By Aqib R•
Aug 15, 2020
Not Recommended at all.. Pace of the course was so fast that it barely touches each topic.. background music and voice over was irritating.
By Shubhra V•
Jul 18, 2020
Extremely disappointing . Very unintelligent and no support from staff. I learnt nothing new. Increase the quality.
By BOUM•
Oct 22, 2020
the exercises in week 4 and 5 are incorrect. the concepts are flown over.
By Pravat S•
Jun 25, 2020
Worst explanation of the subjects. Haven't learned anything
By Zamir A•
Feb 6, 2021
😭🤦🏻♂️
By abdullah a h a•
May 10, 2021
Excellent