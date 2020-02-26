Chevron Left
Welcome to the specialization course Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing. This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and various documents that will allow you to learn in a very simple way how to identify, design and develop analytical information systems, such as Business Intelligence with a descriptive analysis on data warehouses. You will be able to understand the problem of integration and predictive analysis of high volume of unstructured data (big data) with data mining and the Hadoop framework. After completing this course, a learner will be able to ● Create a Star o Snowflake data model Diagram through the Multidimensional Design from analytical business requirements and OLTP system ● Create a physical database system ● Extract, Transform and load data to a data-warehouse. ● Program analytical queries with SQL using MySQL ● Predictive analysis with RapidMiner ● Load relational or unstructured data to Hortonworks HDFS ● Execute Map-Reduce jobs to query data on HDFS for analytical purposes Programming languages: For course 2 you will use the MYSQL language. Software to download: Rapidminer MYSQL Excel Hortonworks Hadoop framework In case you have a Mac / IOS operating system you will need to use a virtual Machine (VirtualBox, Vmware)....

By Zulfiqar A

Feb 26, 2020

Of no use. It does not provide anything useful. Too short to explain anything. Purpose less assignments. Time wasting course.

By Adedayo T

Feb 23, 2020

terrible, never did a course this bad

terrible explanation, everything about is so disjointed

By Gunnar W

Oct 24, 2020

This course was basically an introduction to what should I start reading into to do data warehousing analysis. While interesting, it really does not get far enough to make us undertand the analysis we did and blindly copy-pasted or clicked around; no explanation to i.e. the way of working of RapidMiner was even attempted.

By Dimitra M

Dec 27, 2020

I found this course very interesting as a topic, but the execution is not good...

Prons: very interesting topic, a lot of information and good professor

Cons: There is a limited to no-guidance on how to perform the assignments... You should figure out on your own in which server you will create you SQL databases, how to download and install hadoop and Java etc (I spent severe time on that). Moreover, keep in mind that if you are new to this topic and you want to keep notes and take your time on the assignments (not hurry), you will need at least double the time that is claimed that you need for this course!! Lastely, on week 4 there was a technical issue (missing upload button for one of the week's assignments) which ws very frustrating...

By Oliver E A B

Jan 27, 2021

Awfully designed.

You are asked to do things without explanation. (so you learn on your own really)

Nobody uses/answers the forum.

ETL is not covered, they only offer a definition.

Do not make my mistake, there are much better courses in Coursera, please take them instead.

By Yassine A

May 10, 2020

unintelligible, sorry :(

By Said G

Apr 25, 2020

Je tiens à vous remercier pour ces opportunités de formations proposer par ce excilent site...

By James W

Sep 2, 2019

The Course was great. Hoping others will learn great stuff

By Sahil S

Jan 18, 2019

Awesome Lessons ,also to clear all the basics

By priyanka s

Sep 4, 2020

great course !

By LANKA S R A

Oct 29, 2020

superb course

By Landge S R

Jul 27, 2020

None

By Priyanka L

Mar 24, 2020

Great Knowledge

By Roberto N

Apr 18, 2021

The background music does not help to concentrate in the content, there is no much detailed explanation, just a sort of lists of content given at a high speed (for un unknown reason) and the slides, and visual information is not of great help to understand the material, I am sorry, but I would not recoomend this course.

By Prajapati R

Sep 3, 2020

i gave you 2 stars becuse of lack off review system you should remove that peers review to give someone and after you aprooved any submisson that option you should remove over all your learning technique is good

By Hector J V M

Jun 12, 2020

Hay tareas que no están bien explicadas, ya se la instalación.

By Aqib R

Aug 15, 2020

Not Recommended at all.. Pace of the course was so fast that it barely touches each topic.. background music and voice over was irritating.

By Shubhra V

Jul 18, 2020

Extremely disappointing . Very unintelligent and no support from staff. I learnt nothing new. Increase the quality.

By BOUM

Oct 22, 2020

the exercises in week 4 and 5 are incorrect. the concepts are flown over.

By Pravat S

Jun 25, 2020

Worst explanation of the subjects. Haven't learned anything

By Zamir A

Feb 6, 2021

😭🤦🏻‍♂️

By abdullah a h a

May 10, 2021

Excellent

