Course 2 of 3 in the
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization
Beginner Level

No experience in BI or database needed. Experience with at least one programming language is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain different data warehousing architectures and multidimensional data modeling

  • Develop predictive data mining models, including classification and estimation models

  • Develop explanatory data mining models, including clustering and association models

Skills you will gain

  • Data Mining for Clustering and Association
  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • Data Warehousing
  • Multidimensional Modeling
  • Data Mining for Prediction and Explanation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of Data Warehousing

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Multidimensional Modeling for Data Warehousing

2 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data Mining for Prediction and Explanation

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Mining for Clustering and Association

2 hours to complete
4 readings

