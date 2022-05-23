About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience in BI or database needed. Experience with at least one programming language is recommended and first two courses of specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify best practices for building data visualizations

  • Develop hands-on data visualization skills using SAS Viya

  • Explain advanced topics in business intelligence and data warehousing, such as cloud architecture, automation, and machine learning

Skills you will gain

  • SAS Visual Analytics
  • Data Warehousing
  • SAS Viya
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Business Intelligence
Course 3 of 3 in the
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience in BI or database needed. Experience with at least one programming language is recommended and first two courses of specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Data Visualization and Visual Analytics

2 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Visual Analytics Basics and SAS Viya Platform

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Developing Advanced Visualizations with SAS Viya

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Advanced Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing Topics

3 hours to complete
4 readings

About the Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization

Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence

Frequently Asked Questions

