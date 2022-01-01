- Business Analytics
- SAS VA
- SAS Visual Analytics
SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career with a SAS® Credential. Master the skills required for the SAS® Visual Business Analyst Certification
Offered By
What you will learn
How to explore data using SAS Visual Analytics
How to create interactive reports using SAS Visual Analytics
How to prepare data using SAS Data Studio
To describe the data structure needed for network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Through the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate, you get access to hands-on projects that are built into the course work of each course. Examples of projects include Visual Analytics Methodology, Designing Reports with SAS Visual Analytics Review, Restructuring Data for Forecasting Review, and Using Parameters to Create Advanced Reports Review.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Getting Started with SAS Visual Analytics
In this course, you learn more about SAS Visual Analytics and the SAS Viya platform, how to access and investigate data in SAS Visual Analytics, and how to prepare data for analysis using SAS Data Studio.
Data Analysis and Reporting in SAS Visual Analytics
In this course, you learn how to use SAS Visual Analytics on SAS Viya to modify data for analysis, perform data discovery and analysis, and create interactive reports.
Using Data for Geographic Mapping and Forecasting in SAS Visual Analytics
In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for geographic mapping and forecasting, how to use SAS Data Studio to restructure data for analysis, and how to create geo maps and forecasts in SAS Visual Analytics.
Performing Network, Path, and Text Analyses in SAS Visual Analytics
In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for network, path, and text analytics and how to create network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics in SAS Visual Analytics.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.