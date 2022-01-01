About this Professional Certificate

6,496 recent views
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist. The Macquarie Business School at Macquarie University is proud to partner with global analytics leader SAS in offering SAS Certification as part of their Global MBA program. The Global MBA SAS Partnership includes the opportunity for professionals certified through the SAS Certified Specialist: Visual Business Analyst program to gain credit when studying for Macquarie University’s Global MBA through the Generate Insights unit. Find out more about the benefits of the partnership here!
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Getting Started with SAS Visual Analytics

4.7
stars
715 ratings
134 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Data Analysis and Reporting in SAS Visual Analytics

4.8
stars
293 ratings
42 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Using Data for Geographic Mapping and Forecasting in SAS Visual Analytics

4.8
stars
192 ratings
24 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Performing Network, Path, and Text Analyses in SAS Visual Analytics

4.7
stars
173 ratings
20 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder