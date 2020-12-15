About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Beginner Level

It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify stakeholders and key components imperative to an analytics project plan

  • Name strengths and weaknesses of different analysis and visualization tools

  • Visually identify, monitor, and remove process variation

  • Explain how to create a compelling data story

Skills you will gain

  • Data visualization tools
  • Data storytelling
  • Data analysis tools
  • Data-Driven Decision Making
  • Statistical process control (SPC)
Instructors

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data Analysis Software Tools

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Statistical Process Control (SPC)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization and Translation

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Project: Data Analysis and Visualization

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

