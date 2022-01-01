About this Specialization

This specialization explains why it is important to leverage data when contemplating organizational choices, and supplies the tools at the heart of data-driven decision making (DDDM). The three-course series explores how technology enables the collection and organization of unprecedented amounts of data, and how to dissect that data to gain powerful insights. Course topics include analyzing process maps for driving improvement, software for maximizing data analysis, statistical process control, creating metrics dashboards and translating data stories, and the connection between operations technology metrics and organizational performance. Content touches on leadership’s role in instituting an internet of things (IoT) strategy in manufacturing and service environments. Lessons feature case studies highlighting ROI achieved through DDDM, and the cultural changes required for success. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi4mmeSWcVc&list=PLQvThJe-IglyYljMrdqwfsDzk56ncfoLx&index=11.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Data-Driven Process Improvement

Data Analysis and Visualization

Applied Analytics and Data for Decision Making

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

