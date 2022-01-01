- Gap assessment
- Business Process Mapping
- KPIs
- Data Collection
- Data-Driven Decision Making
- Data visualization tools
- Data storytelling
- Data analysis tools
- Statistical process control (SPC)
- ISO 9001: 2015
- Lean
- Design of Experiments (DOE)
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Make better organizational decisions. Improve the bottom line by viewing issues from a data perspective
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify gaps in data collection processes needed to drive improvements
Compare and contrast data analysis and visualization tools for generating metrics dashboards
Define techniques to validate performance metrics and data integrity
Prepare and present multiple examples of data-driven decision making
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course concludes with a project whereby learners apply DDDM theory to real-world scenarios, while concurrently considering implications for their own organizations. Projects may lead to measurable improvements in quality, cost, efficiency, operational flexibility, capital investments, time-to-market, customer satisfaction, or other key performance indicators.
It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Data-Driven Process Improvement
By the end of this course, learners are empowered to implement data-driven process improvement objectives at their organization. The course covers: the business case for IoT (Internet of Things), the strategic importance of aligning operations and performance goals, best practices for collecting data, and facilitating a process mapping activity to visualize and analyze a process’s flow of materials and information. Learners are prepared to focus efforts around business needs, evaluate what the organization should measure, discern between different types of IoT data and collect key performance indicators (KPIs) using IoT technology. Learners have the opportunity to implement process improvement objectives in a mock scenario and consider how the knowledge can be transferred to their own organizational contexts.
Data Analysis and Visualization
By the end of this course, learners are provided a high-level overview of data analysis and visualization tools, and are prepared to discuss best practices and develop an ensuing action plan that addresses key discoveries. It begins with common hurdles that obstruct adoption of a data-driven culture before introducing data analysis tools (R software, Minitab, MATLAB, and Python). Deeper examination is spent on statistical process control (SPC), which is a method for studying variation over time. The course also addresses do’s and don’ts of presenting data visually, visualization software (Tableau, Excel, Power BI), and creating a data story.
Applied Analytics and Data for Decision Making
By the end of this course, learners are prepared to identify and test the best solutions for improving performance and integrating concepts from operational excellence methodologies for optimum data-driven decision making. The course begins with a focus on deciphering the root cause of problems through a variety of tools before determining and assessing best-fit solutions. Learners discover how to apply ISO, Lean and Six Sigma in the pursuit of aligning organizational operations data with performance standards. Hospitality, manufacturing and e-commerce case studies help illustrate how to build data literacy while ensuring privacy and data ethics measures are in place.
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
