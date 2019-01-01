Profile

Brittany O'Dea

Senior BI Analyst

    Brittany O’Dea leads the analytics team for the gaming division of Delaware North, a global hospitality company, where she also served its parks, as well as travel & hospitality, subsidiaries. Her roles have included assisting with the evaluation and implementation of a new analytics and data visualization platform, developing organizational best practices for onboarding, and training new analysts. She was also selected for the company’s management training program. Previously, Brittany was marketing director for one of the Buffalo-Niagara region’s largest auction houses. She received her MBA from the University at Buffalo, specializing in finance and analytics.

    Data Analysis and Visualization

    Applied Analytics and Data for Decision Making

