Course 3 of 3 in the
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Beginner Level

It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe techniques to Identify root causes of variation and tools for evaluating potential solutions

  • Apply the Design of Experiments (DOE) technique to test improvement options

  • Evaluate, for a specific organization, which operational excellence methodology provides the maximum value

  • Explain how to foster a culture of data literacy

Skills you will gain

  • ISO 9001: 2015
  • Lean
  • Design of Experiments (DOE)
  • Data-Driven Decision Making
  • Six Sigma
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization
Beginner Level

It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Applying Analytics to Implement Solutions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data-Driven Operational Excellence

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Applying Data-Driven Decisions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Project: Applied Analytics and Data for Decision Making

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

