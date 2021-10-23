By the end of this course, learners are prepared to identify and test the best solutions for improving performance and integrating concepts from operational excellence methodologies for optimum data-driven decision making. The course begins with a focus on deciphering the root cause of problems through a variety of tools before determining and assessing best-fit solutions. Learners discover how to apply ISO, Lean and Six Sigma in the pursuit of aligning organizational operations data with performance standards. Hospitality, manufacturing and e-commerce case studies help illustrate how to build data literacy while ensuring privacy and data ethics measures are in place.
It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations.
Describe techniques to Identify root causes of variation and tools for evaluating potential solutions
Apply the Design of Experiments (DOE) technique to test improvement options
Evaluate, for a specific organization, which operational excellence methodology provides the maximum value
Explain how to foster a culture of data literacy
- ISO 9001: 2015
- Lean
- Design of Experiments (DOE)
- Data-Driven Decision Making
- Six Sigma
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Applying Analytics to Implement Solutions
This module guides learners through identifying the root causes for variation, and testing possible solutions.
Data-Driven Operational Excellence
This module prepares you to align an organization’s operations data to its performance standards to achieve operational excellence.
Applying Data-Driven Decisions
This module offers case examples of data-driven decision making in practice, and discusses how corporate culture relates to the success of such initiatives.
Project: Applied Analytics and Data for Decision Making
This module provides an opportunity to bridge theory and practice. Learners apply knowledge from this course to solve a business problem.
I do recommend it for all data owners to look into area of improvement and understand how to close gabs using the right techniques
I think the course is excellent but we need more practics or resources for practics.
This specialization explains why it is important to leverage data when contemplating organizational choices, and supplies the tools at the heart of data-driven decision making (DDDM). The three-course series explores how technology enables the collection and organization of unprecedented amounts of data, and how to dissect that data to gain powerful insights. Course topics include analyzing process maps for driving improvement, software for maximizing data analysis, statistical process control, creating metrics dashboards and translating data stories, and the connection between operations technology metrics and organizational performance. Content touches on leadership’s role in instituting an internet of things (IoT) strategy in manufacturing and service environments. Lessons feature case studies highlighting ROI achieved through DDDM, and the cultural changes required for success.
