University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Six Sigma, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral
4.7
(7.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Calculus, Change Management, Communication, Customer Analysis, Design and Product, Differential Equations, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Performance Management, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Problem Solving, Process Analysis, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Team Management
4.5
(167 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, Six Sigma, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Lean Six Sigma, Manufacturing Process Management, Business Psychology, Organizational Development, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning
4.7
(230 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Problem Solving, Process, Product Design, Research and Design, Software, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(7.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Experimental Design, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Project Management, Sales, Six Sigma, Statistical Visualization, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, User Research
4.7
(3.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
École des Ponts ParisTech
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Engineering Tools, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Product Lifecycle, Thought, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Product Management, Mapping, Manufacturing Process Management, Organizational Development
4.8
(710 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Communication, Software, Scrum (Software Development), Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Software Engineering, Project Management
4.9
(403 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Databases, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Feature Engineering, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Security, Statistical Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(118 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Regression, Regression Analysis, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(7k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Atlassian
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Software, Supply Chain and Logistics, Agile Software Development, Communication, Software Testing, Agile Management, Operations Management, Software Engineering, Scrum (Software Development), Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Engineering Tools, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Software, Communication, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Software Engineering, Problem Solving, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operations Management
4.6
(345 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Lean is a project management methodology that emphasizes rapid iteration in the product development process and the elimination of waste. This systematic approach to business is rooted in the lean manufacturing techniques developed at Toyota in post-war Japan, and the“Toyota Production System” was critically important in enabling the efficiency gains that transformed that company into one of the world’s largest automakers.
This philosophy has since been adapted to the needs of companies all over the world and across a wide range of industries. In manufacturing, the “Six Sigma” approach has emerged to apply a lean approach to process improvement, seeking to use statistics and data analysis to minimize variation in output to six standard deviations (or sigmas) from the control. And in software development, agile methods use lean-derived approaches like “just enough” planning to quickly prototype and bring products to market that meet user needs.
Because lean methods have been harnessed by many industries seeking to improve their efficiency and gain a competitive advantage, a background in this methodology can be a gateway to a wide range of careers. Industries that employ lean and lean Six Sigma include manufacturing, construction, mining, design, and agriculture, and typical roles using these skills are found in project management, operations management, and supply chain management.
A background in lean and “lean agile” development is also an asset to career paths in tech. Because lean and agile methodologies seek to empower individual team members to make decisions in the product development cycle, it is as important for software developers to be familiar with these processes as it is for product managers. And, with a median annual salary of $107,510 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers today are often paid as much as management roles in other industries.
Certainly. Whether you want to apply lean methods to supply chain management or mobile app development, Coursera can give you the opportunity to learn online with a flexible schedule and lower costs than on-campus students. For example, you can learn Six Sigma methodology through a multiple course Specialization through the University of Georgia, or lean software development through the University of Minnesota. You can also learn about lean from leading companies like Atlassian and Boston Consulting Group.
Before starting to learn Lean, you may find it helpful to have experience with using traditional software development processes, although this is not required. Introductory knowledge of agile methods would also be helpful. When you're starting to learn Lean Six Sigma, you'll find it helpful to have previous or current experience working on a team or applying a team effort to solving a problem, creating a project, or similar experience.
If you are an individual or business in the software development industry and apply a team effort to developing software or any other projects, learning Lean may be right for you. Lean brings a streamlined approach to development and is designed to allow for less delivery time and more functionality. It eliminates activities that are unnecessary, thus saving time and money. It also teaches leaders how to empower team members to make decisions, which often boosts morale. If this sounds like it would be helpful to you, learning Lean is probably right for you.
Topics related to Lean that you can study include time-management skills, cultural diversity, gender bias, customer satisfaction, building team morale, and goal-setting. You can also study any topics in software development, including programming languages and coding. Learning about communication skills, conflict resolution, work-life balance, marketing, agile principles, and Kanban are also topics you can pursue that are related to Lean.
Software engineers and developers with a background in Lean may find work in a variety of settings and industries, including manufacturing firms, human resources and payment processing companies, insurance providers, and financial services companies. Places that hire people with a background in Lean Six Sigma to help with recruiting, training, or leading teams effectively are also varied and may include transportation companies, consulting firms, technologies corporations, manufacturing companies, and a lot more.