While scrum and XP were transforming the software development industry, there were another set of ideas (derived from lean manufacturing and Six Sigma) that started to influence software development methods. These ideas around Lean Software Development forms the foundation of number of agile methods.
This course is part of the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
About this Course
Understanding of traditional software development processes helpful, not required. No programming background required.
University of Minnesota
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lean Fundamentals
In this module, we will first learn about core lean principles from manufacturing. After that we will learn how you can apply these lean principles in software development. Finally we will learn about Lean Principles of software development in depth. At the end of this module, you will build the foundational knowledge around lean concepts.
Kanban, Value Steam Mapping and Kaizen
In this module we will learn about Kanban and other Lean practices like Value Stream Mapping, Kaizen etc. You will gain the ability to participate effectively in using these tools and practices.
Lean Startup
In this lesson we will learn techniques like Lean Startup and Design Thinking that can help your team learn about user and market needs much faster.
Design Thinking
In this module, we will learn about a technique called "Learn Startup with Design Thinking". These techniques help the team learn about user needs. You will also get an opportunity to apply this technique on a fictional case study. At the end of this module, you will be able to uncover user needs using "Lean Startup with Design Thinking".
I found the majority of the lectures easy to follow and understand.
Actually gave beautiful links and videos on lean software, design thinking to understand for users . Thank you.
learned alot of great project management concepts from this course
It is helping me in my research work. Thanks a lot!
About the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
This Specialization is designed for people who are new to software engineering. It's also for those who have already developed software, but wish to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying context and theory of software development practices.
