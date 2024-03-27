Board Infinity
Cloud FinOps Specialization
Cloud FinOps Specialization

Cloud FinOps: Master Your Cloud Finances. Master advanced Cloud FinOps techniques to optimize resource allocation and maximize cost efficiency, enabling effective cloud cost management strategies.

Taught in English

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Remember and understand the foundational concepts of cloud computing and its pricing mechanisms.

  • Analyze and evaluate different cost management and billing tools for effective cloud governance.

  • Apply comprehensive cloud financial management and cost optimization strategies to real-world scenarios.

  • Prepare for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam with a deep understanding of its requirements and best practices for success

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Fundamentals of Cloud FinOps

Course 115 hours

What you'll learn

  • Remember and understand the foundational concepts of cloud computing and its pricing mechanisms.

  • Apply principles of Cloud FinOps to integrate cost management into cloud deployment strategies.

  • Analyze and evaluate different cost management and billing tools for effective cloud governance.

  • Create strategies for fostering collaboration among teams to optimize cloud expenditures and drive financial efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Category: FinOps in Practice
Category: Cloud Computing Basics
Category: FinOps Fundamentals
Category: Cloud Cost Management Teams
Category: Cloud Billing
Category: Cloud Pricing
Category: Cost management Tools

Cloud FinOps Strategies

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze advanced cloud pricing and billing structures to uncover cost-saving opportunities.

  • Apply comprehensive cloud financial management and cost optimization strategies to real-world scenarios.

  • Evaluate and implement FinOps principles to enhance cloud cost efficiency and accountability.

  • Prepare for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam with a deep understanding of its requirements and best practices for success

Skills you'll gain

Category: FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam
Category: Advanced pricing concepts
Category: Advanced Billing concepts
Category: Cost Visibility and Allocation Technique
Category: Applied Cost optimisation
Category: Consumption-Based Cost Models and Efficiency
Category: Advanced Techniques in Cloud Cost Management
Category: Real-world Applications

Mastering Cloud FinOps

Course 315 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze advanced concepts and techniques for cloud cost management and optimization.

  • Develop strategies for successfully adopting FinOps practices within an organization.

  • Design and construct a FinOps Executive Dashboard to support decision-making processes.

  • Evaluate and improve FinOps implementations through critical analysis of case studies and projects.

Skills you'll gain

Category: 5R strategies
Category: Cloud Financial Management
Category: Challenges in Adoption and Roadmap
Category: Forecasting and Anomaly detection
Category: Adoption
Category: Designing a FinOps Executive Dashboard
Category: Utilisation based Optimisation of the resource
Category: Presentation and Review

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

