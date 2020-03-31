Agile embraces change which means that team should be able to effectively make changes to the system as team learns about users and market. To be good at effectively making changes to the system, teams need to have engineering rigor and excellence else embracing change becomes very painful and expensive.
You will learn how to quantiatively measure design quality attributes.
You will establish feasible and testable scenarios for evaluating quality attributes in software architecture.
You will develop skills to ensure quality in developing code beyond correct functionality alone.
You will understand quality approaches to post-development stages of the lifecycle.
- Application Security
- Software Architecture
- Software Testing
- Software Design
- Software Quality
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction to Quality Software
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of quality as it relates to software.
Quality in Design
In this module, you will learn about a variety of quality metrics including how to calculate them. A discussion of design patterns follows, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of the quality they provide and exposure to several important patterns.
Quality in Architecture
In this module, you will create Scenarios in order to document and verify quality attributes relevant to software architecture, including usability, performance, and more. Then, you will examine one specific quality attribute and its implications: security.
Quality in Implementation
In this module, you will explore a variety of quality aspects of the implementation stage of the lifecycle. You will also evaluate coding style guides and static analysis tools. Finally, you will analyze self-documentation in open-source code and identify the capabilities of version control and automated build tools.
Quality in Testing and Deployment
In this module, learners will discover quality in the final lifecycle stages: testing and deployment. Learners will first be instructed on the importance of test planning, understand what it means to evaluate tests and identify the benefits of test-first process. Then, a variety of resources will give learners understanding into continuous pipeline tools, allowing the learner to evaluate their potential benefits (and drawbacks) for their own projects.
Delivery and explanation was very clear. Happy for joining in coursera to enhance my knowledge.
Good example but some part is so difficult. But it works for my job.
Very challenging course but I have to say that I have learned a lot.
Overall the course is good but there should be more videos from instructor then reading assignments links because I could not understand them well.
This Specialization is designed for people who are new to software engineering. It's also for those who have already developed software, but wish to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying context and theory of software development practices.
