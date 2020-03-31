About this Course

44,177 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to quantiatively measure design quality attributes.

  • You will establish feasible and testable scenarios for evaluating quality attributes in software architecture.

  • You will develop skills to ensure quality in developing code beyond correct functionality alone.

  • You will understand quality approaches to post-development stages of the lifecycle.

Skills you will gain

  • Application Security
  • Software Architecture
  • Software Testing
  • Software Design
  • Software Quality
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Introduction to Quality Software

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete

Quality in Design

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Quality in Architecture

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Quality in Implementation

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Quality in Testing and Deployment

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGINEERING PRACTICES FOR BUILDING QUALITY SOFTWARE

View all reviews

About the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization

Software Development Lifecycle

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder