MK
Mar 24, 2021
Overall the course is good but there should be more videos from instructor then reading assignments links because I could not understand them well.
SS
Mar 31, 2020
Delivery and explanation was very clear. Happy for joining in coursera to enhance my knowledge.
By Luca P•
Apr 18, 2020
Not recommended. Many of these courses highlight old practices that do not fit in the current market. Also, the course alternates between complex topics, UML diagrams (which are used but not explained) , with other very basic concepts (like coding style or revision control systems).
By Michael F•
May 19, 2020
I was really looking forward to this particular course, but found the technical issues with many of the lessons to be distracting. There were sound problems on a couple of the videos and I found some of the course materials hard to follow. I reported the issues as I found them, so hopefully they will be fixed in the future.
There were also some style issues with the materials. For example, in all or nearly all of the videos the Instructor took up half of the screen (I don''t mind looking at the instructor, but in many cases the materials were hard to read on my screen because they were not the focus of the lesson). The slides were almost all text, and often what was said and what was showing on the screen did not match. Finally, I am a visual learner. Diagrams, pictures, visual comparisons, charts and graphs can go a long way in helping me to comprehend the materials. Reading text on the screen does not help me to learn the materials.
Using the one quiz per hour approach (rather than 3 tests every 4 hours) combined with questions which did not always map to the course materials created several lost hours of study.
Some of the source materials were world class, but many of the referenced links were to bloggers and opinions and often the references were several years old and did not reflect current state of the art.
Finally, I had to repeatedly report one individual for cheating and it took almost a week to get the issue resolved. I don't know if it was the support staff who resolved it, or a note I sent the individual when grading his blank submission. I knew he was cheating when I saw that after I graded the blank submission, he submitted an exact copy of my work for three different exercises.
By Rodrigo C•
Oct 28, 2020
Some of the topics are well explained but lacks visual support for a deep understanding of some concepts.
By David•
Dec 21, 2020
The first week was not explained correctly and the teacher didn't provide detail explains. The other professor was better from UM. He gave real world examples even with a thick ass accent but explained it in detail to relate.
By Saranyapong P•
May 6, 2021
Good example but some part is so difficult. But it works for my job.
By MARiA D F A B•
Aug 21, 2020
Good course!!
By Sakshi U•
Jul 24, 2020
very good
By Nikita u b•
Jun 20, 2020
Good
By SANTHOSH K C•
Apr 6, 2020
good
By Alberto G•
Aug 11, 2020
Very challenging course but I have to say that I have learned a lot.
By Rajendra A•
Nov 27, 2020
The tests rating could be improved better. Most peer review evaluation having rating as 0 or 1/15/ other value, which make very challenging to evaluate and give rating. Candidates has written something however not enough inline with rubic, so what could be rating? Definitely not 0 as there is information and with this option left is next higher rating which is full value. And full value would not be right again as there is some information missing as per rubic.
By Marta L•
Aug 9, 2021
This course is having much to many readings - they do are interesting sometimes, but this is not the form I'd be expecting from an online course. The videos are relatively boring, with few slides that are vastly discussed, but without major substance. Obviously it did give me an overview, but it's not a very sophisticated course.
By Armando J A Q•
Dec 20, 2021
no me gusta el metodo sin profesor
By Colm O•
Jul 5, 2021
I enjoyed this course. It was tough. It is helpful if you have an understanding of programming. If not, there is still plenty of quality linked material for you to review that will help get a better understanding.
By Anton•
Nov 19, 2021
Thank you Coursera and University of Minnesota for such a complete and useful course for improving IT knowledge and skills in such interesting and required area like Software Engineering.
By Shaheryar k•
Mar 25, 2021
By SRIDEVI S•
Apr 1, 2020
By Syanmil I•
Feb 28, 2021
An amazing course that helps to learn the current standard industries in software development
By Jonathan D•
Feb 17, 2022
Well writtens anc challenging. I learned a lot throughout!
By khalil k•
Oct 24, 2020
really helpful for everyone in IT sector
By R S S P K•
Oct 25, 2021
good for future
By Haris M•
Mar 30, 2022
love it course
By MANDADI S G•
Oct 26, 2021
Good Course
By Yeffri S G h•
May 11, 2021
todo super
By Lâm T N•
Jun 23, 2021
Useful