Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the implementation and testing phases of SDLC, and you will examine different software development processes for large software systems development, and understand the strengths (pros) and weaknesses (cons) of different software development processes. You will also encounter defensive programming techniques to prevent software bugs during implementation, and learn how to test your system thoroughly using different types of test cases.
Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts
Skills you will gain
- Software Testing
- Project Management
- Software Engineering
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Software Development
Welcome to the first module of this course! In this module, you will learn: (1) The tasks involved in software development. (2) The processes involved in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Software Development Processes
In this module, you will learn: (1) Different software development processes, including Waterfall, Code-and-Fix, Prototyping, Spiral, Phased-Released, Agile, Extreme Programming, Continuous Integration, Scrum, and Unified Process.
Implementation and Defensive Programming
In this module, you will learn: (1) The purpose and the major activities of implementation. (2) Defensive programming techniques to prevent software bugs during implementation.
Debugging and Configuration Management
In this module, you will learn: (1) Different techniques for debugging. (2) Configuration management to manage, control and monitor changes to life cycle artifacts.
About the Software Engineering Specialization
Software development is not just about coding, it also involves the application of scientific knowledge and well-defined engineering techniques to produce maintainable, scalable, cost-effective and on-schedule software products. This specialization covers software engineering methodologies, techniques, and tools for planning, capturing requirements, designing, implementing, testing, and maintaining large-scale software systems. It combines scientific and technological knowledge with many hands-on examples and real-life case studies for students to apply software engineering skills in a realistic development environment. This specialization is intented for programmers who want to deepen their understanding of the methodologies and techniques involved in software development. Basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts are required to attempt the series of courses. It is recommended to take the courses in the order they are listed, as they progressively develop teachniques and concepts about software engineering, it is not a hard requirement.
