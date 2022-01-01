- Project Planning
Software Engineering Specialization
Getting Started as a Software Engineer. Master techniques and skills to plan, design, implement, test, and maintain software systems.
What you will learn
The principal tasks of software project managers.
Software Engineering skill and techniques being used in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will apply different software engineering techniques for planning, capturing equirements, designing, implementing, testing, and maintaining large-scale software systems through many hands-on examples and real-life case studies in a realistic development environment.
Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Software Engineering: Modeling Software Systems using UML
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the requirement analysis phase of SDLC, and you will learn how to use UML models to capture the system requirements and to facilitate communication between client/users and developers. UML is a general purpose visual modeling language for systems. It can be used to highlight different aspects of the system that are of interest to different stakeholders. Data requirements are captured in the domain model, which describes the important concepts of the application domain as classes, associations between them and constraints on them. Functional requirements are captured in the use-case model to describe the interactions between the system and its environment (users, other systems).
Software Engineering: Implementation and Testing
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the implementation and testing phases of SDLC, and you will examine different software development processes for large software systems development, and understand the strengths (pros) and weaknesses (cons) of different software development processes. You will also encounter defensive programming techniques to prevent software bugs during implementation, and learn how to test your system thoroughly using different types of test cases.
Software Engineering: Software Design and Project Management
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the project planning and analysis/design phases of SDLC, and you will learn about different architectural patterns and design patterns to solve common problems in software design. It covers project planning, scheduling, and cost estimating, which are the principal tasks of software project managers.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
