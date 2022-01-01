About this Specialization

Software development is not just about coding, it also involves the application of scientific knowledge and well-defined engineering techniques to produce maintainable, scalable, cost-effective and on-schedule software products. This specialization covers software engineering methodologies, techniques, and tools for planning, capturing requirements, designing, implementing, testing, and maintaining large-scale software systems. It combines scientific and technological knowledge with many hands-on examples and real-life case studies for students to apply software engineering skills in a realistic development environment. This specialization is intented for programmers who want to deepen their understanding of the methodologies and techniques involved in software development. Basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts are required to attempt the series of courses. It is recommended to take the courses in the order they are listed, as they progressively develop teachniques and concepts about software engineering, it is not a hard requirement.
Software Engineering: Modeling Software Systems using UML

Software Engineering: Implementation and Testing

Software Engineering: Software Design and Project Management

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

