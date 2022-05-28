About this Course

4,943 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Software Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Software Engineering
  • Systems Design
  • Project Planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Software Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

System Analysis and Design

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

State Machine Diagram

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Design Patterns

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

More Design Patterns

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Software Quality Assurance

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Managing Software Development

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Software Engineering Specialization

Software Engineering

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder