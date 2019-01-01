Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Engineering: Software Design and Project Management by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About the Course
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the project planning and analysis/design phases of SDLC, and you will learn about different architectural patterns and design patterns to solve common problems in software design. It covers project planning, scheduling, and cost estimating, which are the principal tasks of software project managers.
Basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts are required to understand different design patterns covered in this course. System design is driven by the UML models derived from requirement analysis. It is recommended to take the course "Software Engineering: Modeling Software Systems using UML" before attempting this course, but it is not a hard requirement....