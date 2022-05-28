Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the requirement analysis phase of SDLC, and you will learn how to use UML models to capture the system requirements and to facilitate communication between client/users and developers. UML is a general purpose visual modeling language for systems. It can be used to highlight different aspects of the system that are of interest to different stakeholders. Data requirements are captured in the domain model, which describes the important concepts of the application domain as classes, associations between them and constraints on them. Functional requirements are captured in the use-case model to describe the interactions between the system and its environment (users, other systems).
About this Course
Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts
Skills you will gain
- Project Management
- Software Engineering
- Project Planning
Basic Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) Concepts
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Software Engineering
Welcome to the first module of this course! In this module, you will learn: (1) Developing large software systems is a complex process.(2) How to deal with the complexity of software development.(3) What is software engineering.
Modeling Software Systems Using UML
In this module, you will learn: (1) What is UML. (2) How to model a software system as a collection of collaborating objects. (3) The basic modeling components (Class, Association and Aggregation/Composition) of UML class diagrams.
Types of Relationships in Class Diagram
In this module, you will learn: (1) The basic modeling components (Association Class, Inheritance and Other Constraints) of UML Class Diagram.
System Requirements Capture and Domain Modeling
In this module, you will learn: (1) What is requirements capture and its role in the software development process. (2) How to capture data requirements in a domain model. (3) How to evaluate attributes, classes, and associations in a domain model.
About the Software Engineering Specialization
Software development is not just about coding, it also involves the application of scientific knowledge and well-defined engineering techniques to produce maintainable, scalable, cost-effective and on-schedule software products. This specialization covers software engineering methodologies, techniques, and tools for planning, capturing requirements, designing, implementing, testing, and maintaining large-scale software systems. It combines scientific and technological knowledge with many hands-on examples and real-life case studies for students to apply software engineering skills in a realistic development environment. This specialization is intented for programmers who want to deepen their understanding of the methodologies and techniques involved in software development. Basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts are required to attempt the series of courses. It is recommended to take the courses in the order they are listed, as they progressively develop teachniques and concepts about software engineering, it is not a hard requirement.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.