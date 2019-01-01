Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Engineering: Modeling Software Systems using UML by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About the Course
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is the process of developing software through planning, requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance. This course focuses on the requirement analysis phase of SDLC, and you will learn how to use UML models to capture the system requirements and to facilitate communication between client/users and developers. UML is a general purpose visual modeling language for systems. It can be used to highlight different aspects of the system that are of interest to different stakeholders. Data requirements are captured in the domain model, which describes the important concepts of the application domain as classes, associations between them and constraints on them. Functional requirements are captured in the use-case model to describe the interactions between the system and its environment (users, other systems).
UML incorporates the current best practices in Object-Oriented modeling techniques. Basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts are required to attempt the course. It is recommended to take the courses in the order they are listed, as they progressively develop techniques and concepts about software engineering, but it is not a hard requirement....