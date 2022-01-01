- Lean Software Development
Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
Launch Your Career in Software Development. Master techniques and best practices for traditional and agile software project management.
What you will learn
Critically analyze software engineering development processes from our four selected development philosophies (traditional, secure, agile, and lean)
Describe the trade-offs among the philosophies with respect to environmental, organizational, and product constraints
Discuss the workings of exemplary processes within each of the given philosophies
Perform activities within each of the four aforementioned philosophies and explain how they satisfy the principles of the given philosophy
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
To cement the theoretical concept into solid learning, learners will be given multiple fictional case studies where learners will be asked to make decisions like what methodology will you choose, what practices/processes will you use and why? These projects will help learners apply the concepts into practice.
In agile course, learners will be asked to create a story map for a given situation, and make a case for agile methodology.
In lean course, learners will be asked to create a value stream map and use design thinking to a ficticious case study
All of the projects will be peer reviewed.
No programming experience required!
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Software Development Processes and Methodologies
Software is quickly becoming integral part of human life as we see more and more automation and technical advancements. Just like we expect car to work all the time and can't afford to break or reboot unexpectedly, software industry needs to continue to learn better way to build software if it were to become integral part of human life.
Agile Software Development
Software industry is going crazy on agile methods. It is rapidly becoming the choice for software development where requirements are unpredictable or is expected to change over time. This course will help you gain knowledge on what is agile? Why agile is better suited for these situations? We will also cover some of the most common agile frameworks like scrum and XP in depth.
Lean Software Development
While scrum and XP were transforming the software development industry, there were another set of ideas (derived from lean manufacturing and Six Sigma) that started to influence software development methods. These ideas around Lean Software Development forms the foundation of number of agile methods.
Engineering Practices for Building Quality Software
Agile embraces change which means that team should be able to effectively make changes to the system as team learns about users and market. To be good at effectively making changes to the system, teams need to have engineering rigor and excellence else embracing change becomes very painful and expensive.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
