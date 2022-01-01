About this Specialization

This Specialization is designed for people who are new to software engineering. It's also for those who have already developed software, but wish to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying context and theory of software development practices. At the end of this Specialization, we expect learners to be able to: 1.) Build high-quality and secure software using SDLC methodologies such as agile, lean, and traditional/waterfall. 2.) Analyze a software development team's SDLC methodology and make recommendations for improvements. 3.) Compare and contrast software development methodologies with respect to environmental, organizational, and product constraints.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Software Development Processes and Methodologies

4.7
stars
1,709 ratings
353 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Agile Software Development

4.7
stars
5,583 ratings
1,185 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Lean Software Development

4.6
stars
345 ratings
74 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Engineering Practices for Building Quality Software

4.5
stars
244 ratings
39 reviews

University of Minnesota

