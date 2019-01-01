Kevin Wendt is a Teaching Specialist at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CS&E). He is Director of the Master of Science in Software Engineering (MSSE) program and the Graduate TA Supervisor for CS&E. He teaches courses ranging from graduate software engineering to introductory programming for non-majors. Prior to joining the U of M, he taught for 6 years at a 100-year old technical college, Dunwoody College of Technology, and worked as a applications programmer for Wells Fargo & Co. for 5 years.