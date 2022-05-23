After completing this course, learners will have an understanding of a variety of black-box and white-box testing techniques. The learner will have put this understanding into practice, creating effective sets of test cases (called a test suite) to properly exercise software for defect finding. The learner will have examined requirements for testability, created an oracle for automated testing, assessed fault-finding effectiveness of test suites, and generated inputs using a variety of techniques.
Experience with an OOP language (like Java). IDE installed (e.g., Eclipse). Familiar with testing terminology (see Intro to Software Testing course)
You will evaluate testability of requirements
You will define testable units within a program specification
You will select and apply black-box test input selection methods, including boundary-value analysis, fuzzing, and random selection
You will develop automated tests and test oracles for automated software verification.
- Executing Tests
- Software Testing
- Writing Tests
- Cucumber
- Junit
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Module 1: Introduction
In this module, we will learn about the basics of testing adequacy, as well as the factors that influence testing effectiveness and how we quantify these metrics.
Module 2: Black and White-box Techniques
In this module, we will learn a variety of testing techniques that can be used in both white-box and black-box testing strategies.
Module 3: Requirements-Based Testing
In this module, we focus on requirements-based testing. We review a set of requirements from a testing perspective and then move on to a more sophisticated way of writing requirements: structured requirements using the tool Cucumber.
Performing Black and White Box Testing with Cucumber
In this module, we go further in using the Cucumber toolset in order to implement a variety of testing strategies against two example projects.
This Specialization is intented for beginning to intermediate software developers seeking to develop knowledge and skill in implementing testing techniques and tools in the development of their projects. Through four courses, you will cover black-box and white-box testing, automated testing, web & mobile testing, and formal testing theory and techniques, which will prepare to you to plan and perform effective testing of your software.
