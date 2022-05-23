About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience with an OOP language (like Java). IDE installed (e.g., Eclipse). Familiar with testing terminology (see Intro to Software Testing course)

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will evaluate testability of requirements

  • You will define testable units within a program specification

  • You will select and apply black-box test input selection methods, including boundary-value analysis, fuzzing, and random selection

  • You will develop automated tests and test oracles for automated software verification.

Skills you will gain

  • Executing Tests
  • Software Testing
  • Writing Tests
  • Cucumber
  • Junit
Instructors

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Black and White-box Techniques

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 111 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Module 3: Requirements-Based Testing

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Performing Black and White Box Testing with Cucumber

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min)

