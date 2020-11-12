About this Course

8,328 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

IDE installed (e.g., Eclipse). Familiar with testing terminology and practice (see previous courses in specialization).

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Software Testing
  • Formal Verification
  • Test Automation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Software Testing and Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

IDE installed (e.g., Eclipse). Familiar with testing terminology and practice (see previous courses in specialization).

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Automated Analysis

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Automated Test Generation

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Static Analysis

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Effective Automated Verification

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO AUTOMATED ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Software Testing and Automation Specialization

Software Testing and Automation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder