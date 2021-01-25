By Mathijs v L•
Jan 25, 2021
Mixed feelings. The instructors are very pleasant to listen to and explain things clearly. The subject matter is interesting but can be a bit dense at times, and at the end I hardly remember any of the terms you are bombarded with.
The programming assignments are a disaster. 90% of the packages that the instructors have prepared for the assignments cannot be properly imported into the IDE, and since there is no way to reach out other than the discussion forums (which are for the most part filled with people asking for others to share their code for an easy pass), I was often left to resolve these issues on my own, which could sometimes take days of searching online.
By Rakhi S•
Oct 3, 2021
Do not get trap into this certificate "Software Testing and Automation Specialization" last topic is not available since march 2021, you will end up wasting your money.
This is a fraud.
By Alcides C d M N•
Apr 5, 2022
Good course, the theory is well presented. I would like a bit more practical exercises like in the previous courses, but I understand its harder in this case.
By Nikolay Y•
Dec 30, 2021
Not 5, but 4+ stars. Content is good. But, Week 3. It's difficult to understand Indian English and lector make many pauses in the middle of the phrases.
By MD F H B•
Dec 25, 2021
Really this is course was too much challenging and resourceful.
By Arwin H•
Sep 8, 2020
I learned something new. nice
By Deep V•
Sep 21, 2020
It'is a good course
By Sahdevbhai C•
Sep 21, 2020
good
By Abhishek•
Sep 29, 2020
By Budi S•
Sep 22, 2021
Another great course from the SW testing specialization, conveying the general & detail ideas of various kind analysis to complement testing. Especially the exercise introduction to Facebook Infer tool is a real eye-opener.
By Leonardo A M P•
Nov 12, 2020
Muy bueno!, seria interesante ver mas demostraciones con herramientas.
By Iván A F M•
May 16, 2022
Very useful for what I'm learning.