Software is quickly becoming integral part of human life as we see more and more automation and technical advancements. Just like we expect car to work all the time and can't afford to break or reboot unexpectedly, software industry needs to continue to learn better way to build software if it were to become integral part of human life.
University of Minnesota
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Software development processes : Part 1
In this module and next one, we will learn about various software development processes at a high level to understand what is involved in each of these processes. In this module, we will cover Requirements and Architecture.
Software Development Processes : Part 2
In this module, we will learn about processes that are used to implement the software, verify and validate the software, deploy the software and maintain the software.
Software Development Models: Traditional Models
In this module we will learn about various traditional models like waterfall, RUP, Incremental, and Spiral models.
Software Development Models: Agile and Lean
In this module, we will learn about agile and modern techniques of software development. We will also learn about techniques that helps you learn faster about your market, your users, and your product.
Reviews
would be perfect if the instructors can grade our assignments as well, or even for the assignment provide some sort of very simple example answer. Overall it's a good course.
Very interesting and engaging course on Software Development Processes and Methodologies. Good both as a first contact course or as a mean of refreshing your memory on processes and methodologies.
Week 4 assignment. I kept going back to my submission to see if it’s been graded since I never got any email verifications. Now it says I’ve resubmitted the asisngment. Which I haven’t done.
The content is great, yet the assessment questions and the grading system of the assignments need to be reconsidered and to be more flexible.
