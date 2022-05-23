This course provides an introduction to a few of the main development methodologies used by application programmers today. These methodologies provide a framework and structure for the process of development to ensure teams can work together and all critical steps are followed. We'll discuss the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), Agile concepts, Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery and 12 Factor for cloud development.
It is recommended that the first two courses in this specialization are completed prior to taking this course.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Development Methodologies
In this module, we'll list the topics covered in this curriculum. We'll also discuss the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), development methodologies, and structured methodologies versus unified methodologies.
Agile
In this module, we'll introduce some Agile concepts, discuss methodologies and tools, look at how Agile manages risks, and explore the Agile Manifesto. We will also explore Agile roles, Sprint meetings, and planning a Sprint.
CI/CD
In this module, we will compare and contrast Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Continuous Deployment. We will also the capabilities of the Jenkins automation server.
12 Factor Apps
In this module, we'll be exploring the 12 factor App methodology. We will look at how it applies to Cloud Native apps and how it can be used in Kubernetes.
About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to become an application programmer with no existing experience. Through four courses, you'll learn about the fundamental concepts of programming, object-orientation, and several necessary tools including source control and build automation. You'll also review several popular development methodologies that will likely be used in any programming career.
