About this Course

1,661 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Beginner Level

It is recommended that the first two courses in this specialization are completed prior to taking this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Methodology
  • process
  • SDLC
  • Computer Programming
  • agile
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Beginner Level

It is recommended that the first two courses in this specialization are completed prior to taking this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Development Methodologies

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Agile

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

CI/CD

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

12 Factor Apps

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization

Introduction to Application Development

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder