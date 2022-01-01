- Build Automation
- application programming
- source control
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- agile
- numeric operators
- logic
- Python Programming
- Design Pattern
- Computer Programming
- Methods
- Classes
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Learn programming from a solid foundation.. Master programming concepts that will prepare you for learning Java or any other language. You'll learn programming fundamentals, object-oriented programming, source control, build automation, and several of the most popular development methodologies.
Offered By
What you will learn
Application programming concepts, including object-oriented programming
Essential programming tools including source control and build automation
What methodologies and frameworks are used for programming, and which will you likely use as a programmer
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization is largely conceptual, so it isn't as hands-on as learning a programming language, but it does include some hands-on labs to practice your new foundational programming skills. You'll be able to utilize the Coursera lab environment to practice and to get a feel for how a programming environment is structured, and how you will set up and customize your environment to work best for you. This specialization will prepare you to dive into the Java development language and begin your programming career.
This program is intended for anyone with general computer, applications, and internet knowledge.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Application Programming Fundamentals
In Object-Oriented Concepts, we will introduce the core concepts behind modern, object-oriented, programming. We will discuss objects, classes, messaging, inheritance, polymorphism, and more. As with Fundamentals of Programming, we will illustrate the concepts using the Python language, but they will be portable to other object-oriented programming languages.
Object-Oriented Programming Concepts
Essential Tools For Application Development
In Essential Tools, we will look at two important classes of tools for developers: Version Control Systems and Built Automation Tools. We will look why we use such tools, discuss common concepts for those categories of tools, and then look at a specific and common example of each: Apache® Subversion® for version control, and Apache® Maven™ for build automation.
Development Methodologies Overview
This course provides an introduction to a few of the main development methodologies used by application programmers today. These methodologies provide a framework and structure for the process of development to ensure teams can work together and all critical steps are followed. We'll discuss the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), Agile concepts, Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery and 12 Factor for cloud development.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
