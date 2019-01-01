Noel J. Bergman has been programming for nearly 45 years, with almost 40 years of experience with Object Programming in many languages. In the 1980s, he wrote a real-time, embedded, operating system based on Object-Oriented principles, and was a regular magazine contributor on software development topics. In the 1990s, he was instrumental in the creation of NCR's commercial distributed object programming platform, as well as CORBA and OMG Common Object Services, coined the term "Remote Method Invocation" in the process, and led the team that brought enterprise management to IBM's object-oriented desktop environment. Noel was an early adopter of Java, co-authored one of the early JavaServer Pages engines, contributed to the JSP and Portlet specifications, has been a contributor on Open Source projects in many languages and domains, was Vice President of the Apache Software Foundation Incubator for nearly a decade, and found time to co-author a book or few. Since the early 2000s, Noel has turned his attention to empowering the next generations of software developers, while happily chasing his own next generation around the house.