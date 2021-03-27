About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Core Java Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience with Java programming. This is the third course in a Java specialization.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Recursively Enumerable Set
  • Java Compiler
  • Javac
  • Java Programming
Course 3 of 4 in the
Core Java Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience with Java programming. This is the third course in a Java specialization.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Course Overview

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
5 hours to complete

OO Programming Relationships

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Inheritance

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Abstract Classes

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Interfaces

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Core Java Specialization

Core Java

