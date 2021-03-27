Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java is the third of a series of courses in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
Some experience with Java programming. This is the third course in a Java specialization.
- Recursively Enumerable Set
- Java Compiler
- Javac
- Java Programming
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this video, we will introduce you to this course and explain what you will learn.
OO Programming Relationships
This module foreshadows the entire course, covering O-O Relationships, Inheritance, Polymorphism, Interfaces, Aggregation, and Design Guidelines. The following modules revisit selected topics in more detail.
Inheritance
This module goes into more detail on implementing class inheritance in Java, including overriding methods, invoking overridden parent methods using super, and more.
Abstract Classes
This module discusses Abstract classes, including what they are; where you might use them; how to implement them; and concludes with discussion of casting, which is the technique of taking a reference of a given type, and asserting a different type.
Interfaces
Interfaces are the key to polymorphism in Java, since Java requires inheritance in order to implement polymorphism, and classes are limited to the single inheritance graph. This module goes into more detail on interfaces and polymorphism, and includes discussion of new Java 8 features, such as default and static methods, Functional Interfaces, Java Lambdas, and Method References.
About the Core Java Specialization
This Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
