Chevron Left
Back to Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java by LearnQuest

4.8
stars
78 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java is the third of a series of courses in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments. This course includes hands-on practice and will help you build on your knowledge of the Java language. After completing this course, you will have a deeper understanding of how to effectively implement and use inheritance and polymorphism in Java. To be successful in this course, you should have taken: - Course 1: Introduction to Java - Course 2: Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java or have equivalent knowledge....

Top reviews

AA

Jan 6, 2022

golden knowledge in this course specially on functional interfaces (lambdas expression)

JW

Mar 22, 2022

it is great course. I will come back to it, i am now taking break\n\nthank you

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java

By Mark J H

Mar 28, 2021

great the instructor is growing on me like barnacles on a boat

By Marian B

Feb 24, 2021

very practical, directly and condensed

By Damian D

Oct 21, 2021

W​ell, this course took me to the nature of Java Programming. Thanks to it the important terms like polymorphism, inheritance, interfaces, abstract are now very clear. I like especially the low-level explanation of Java internals - like Reference Table, Type of Reference, Class.

T​hanks!

By ZAKARYAE A

Jan 6, 2022

golden knowledge in this course specially on functional interfaces (lambdas expression)

By James W

Mar 23, 2022

it is great course. I will come back to it, i am now taking break

thank you

By JOSE M

Feb 27, 2022

very good course

thanks a lot to everybody behind

great

By ABIGAIL N

Apr 19, 2022

Great,i enjoyed this course to the fullest.

By UJJAWAL T

Dec 16, 2021

REALLY A AMAZING TOPIC OF JAVA TO READ .

By DINESHKUMAR D

Nov 26, 2021

The teaching was excellent

By Dhruv J

Oct 27, 2021

h​ow to unenroll

By 121912502021 g

Apr 28, 2021

Cherished

By Eyad T

Feb 3, 2022

awesome

By Roman K

Sep 5, 2021

Amazing

By VIRAJ P

Dec 11, 2021

one of the best course for java learners...

By Megha J

Jul 17, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder