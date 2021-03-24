About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Core Java Specialization
Beginner Level

Some programming experience in any language or Course 1 in this Specialization

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Crt0
  • Recursively Enumerable Set
  • Computer Programming
  • Java Programming
Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Classes and Objects

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating Classes

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Java Objects

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Namespaces and Java Libraries

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Core Java Specialization

Core Java

