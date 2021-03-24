Introduction to OO Programming with Java is course 2 of the Core Java Specialization. After completing this course, you'll be able to create simple Java classes that exhibit the principle of Encapsulation, to import other classes for use, to work with Strings, print output and use advanced math functions.
Some programming experience in any language or Course 1 in this Specialization
- Computer Programming
- Java Programming
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Classes and Objects
In this module, we discuss why we are using Object-Oriented Programming, and introduce the concepts in Java of Classes, Objects, Attributes, and Methods.
Creating Classes
In this module, we'll go into more detail on creating classes in Java, and how to organize classes into packages. We'll cover attributes (instance and class variables), methods, access modifiers, parameters, variable length argument lists, local variables, constants, constructors, overloaded methods, and more.
Using Java Objects
In this relatively short module, having discussed, in more detail, creating classes, we'll briefly turn our attention back to objects. How to create them with the "new" keyword, the difference between type and class (something we'll revisit often), and (conceptually) what happens in a JVM when we create a new object.
Namespaces and Java Libraries
In this module, we'll look more closely at the use of Java packages. How we declare our package; the implications of being in a package; why packages are important; how we import classes from other packages; what import does for us; how we come up with our own, unique, package name by following the specified rules; how to resolve name collisions. Finally, we will concluding by looking at four specific Java classes: String, StringBuffer, StringBuilder and Math.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.76%
- 4 stars21.28%
- 3 stars2.97%
- 2 stars0.99%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO OBJECT-ORIENTED PROGRAMMING WITH JAVA
I learned so many new things about OOP also java this is very helpful for me
This course is excellent.i really earned knowledge by this course. thanks for offering this course for free of cost.
good course, the guy narrating is a little annoying but does grow on you!
Well explained though some obsolete features should have been omitted or not spent time on.
About the Core Java Specialization
This Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
