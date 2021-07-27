About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Core Java Specialization
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that you have some Java programming background or have taken courses 1-3 of this specialization.

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Recursively Enumerable Set
  • Iterator
  • Linearity
  • Arrays
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

30 minutes to complete

Course Overview

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Java Generics

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Java Collections

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Exception Handling

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Input and Output

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Core Java Specialization

Core Java

