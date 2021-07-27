Java Class Library is the fourth and final course in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
This course is part of the Core Java Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
It is recommended that you have some Java programming background or have taken courses 1-3 of this specialization.
Skills you will gain
- Recursively Enumerable Set
- Iterator
- Linearity
- Arrays
It is recommended that you have some Java programming background or have taken courses 1-3 of this specialization.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
This module provides an overview of the Core Java - Java Class Library course. There are over 4200 classes in the Java 8 class library, with hundreds of new ones compared to prior versions of Java. In this course, we will cover additional language features that enable the class library, essential library areas, and provide roadmaps to areas for self-exploration.
Java Generics
In this module, we will learn about a major Java feature, Generics (known as template or parameterized types in some other languages), introduced in Java 5. Generics are a key tool in ensuring type safety.
Java Collections
In this module, we'll talk about the Java Collection classes, which were introduced in Java 5 and have been expanded upon in Java 8 with the introduction of Java Streams (java.util.stream) technology. Collections give us much more power and capability for managing collections of data than the simple, linear, arrays we have used up to this point in the curricula.
Exception Handling
Different programming models handle error conditions in different ways. Some, for example, require programmers to check error codes after every function call.
Input and Output
Java has rich Input and Output (I/O) capabilities, which have evolved constantly over the years. Java can handle network I/O, file I/O; blocking and non-blocking I/O and more. In this module we will look at an overview of I/O, and focus mostly on simple text I/O using files. We will also take a brief look at the extensive improvements made to I/O in Java 7 and Java 8, with readings to provide additional information.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.36%
- 4 stars15.94%
- 3 stars7.24%
- 1 star1.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM JAVA CLASS LIBRARY
Excelent course, i learned a lot and i think that if you follow the lectures you get a solid base to start programming right away
I understood many of these topics already but I got much more a detailed comprehension.
About the Core Java Specialization
This Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.