FZ
Jul 27, 2021
Excelent course, i learned a lot and i think that if you follow the lectures you get a solid base to start programming right away
DM
Dec 31, 2021
I understood many of these topics already but I got much more a detailed comprehension.
By Damian D•
Dec 20, 2021
This course surprisingly well explains some difficult concepts of Java language like Generics, Collections and Streams. These sections truly allowed to reimagine my view on them. The hands-on approach is really helpful. Additionally, the Annotations section explained well what is the real purpose of annotations.
By it21068546 H B M A•
Sep 3, 2021
good place for java
By Pushkraj J•
Aug 15, 2021
Good Experience
By Mark J H•
Apr 9, 2021
good course but teacher is a little annoying!
By Raj k•
Apr 29, 2022
amazing
By atul d•
Apr 16, 2022
good