Chevron Left
Back to Java Class Library

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Class Library by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
66 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Java Class Library is the fourth and final course in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments. After completing this course, you will be able to write reusable code that remains type-safe using Java Generics, work with collections of objects, work with files, handle runtime errors, and generally be prepared to move on to learning to use Java frameworks such as Spring Boot and Jakarta EE. There are over 4200 classes in the Java 8 class library, with 100s of new ones compared to prior versions of Java. In this course, we will cover additional language features that enable the class library, essential library areas, and provide roadmaps to areas for self-exploration. To be successful in this course, you should have taken: - Course 1: Introduction to Java - Course 2: Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java - Course 3: Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java or have equivalent knowledge....

Top reviews

FZ

Jul 27, 2021

Excelent course, i learned a lot and i think that if you follow the lectures you get a solid base to start programming right away

DM

Dec 31, 2021

I understood many of these topics already but I got much more a detailed comprehension.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Java Class Library

By Damian D

Dec 20, 2021

T​his course surprisingly well explains some difficult concepts of Java language like Generics, Collections and Streams. These sections truly allowed to reimagine my view on them. The hands-on approach is really helpful. Additionally, the Annotations section explained well what is the real purpose of annotations.

By Facundo Z

Jul 28, 2021

E​xcelent course, i learned a lot and i think that if you follow the lectures you get a solid base to start programming right away

By it21068546 H B M A

Sep 3, 2021

good place for java

By Pushkraj J

Aug 15, 2021

G​ood Experience

By Mark J H

Apr 9, 2021

good course but teacher is a little annoying!

By David M

Jan 1, 2022

I understood many of these topics already but I got much more a detailed comprehension.

By Raj k

Apr 29, 2022

amazing

By atul d

Apr 16, 2022

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder