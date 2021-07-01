Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
190 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

Introduction to OO Programming with Java is course 2 of the Core Java Specialization. After completing this course, you'll be able to create simple Java classes that exhibit the principle of Encapsulation, to import other classes for use, to work with Strings, print output and use advanced math functions. We'll begin with a brief refresher on necessary concepts from Object-Oriented Programming. Next, we'll introduce basic Java concepts regarding classes, enabling you to start writing simple Java classes with attributes and methods. We'll introduce the idea of instances, or objects created from classes, so that you can start to build object-oriented solutions. Finally, we'll cover namespaces and Java Libraries to explain how Java packages classes, so that everyone can develop code without name collisions. You will be able to organize and access classes, as well as use selected standard classes from the Java runtime environment. To be successful in this course, you should have taken Course 1: Introduction to Java or have equivalent knowledge....

Top reviews

FZ

Jun 30, 2021

I love this specialization, i found it more nutritive than other courses in which you JUST learn the syntax and how to create a functional code.

LA

May 17, 2022

This course is excellent.i really earned knowledge by this course. thanks for offering this course for free of cost.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java

By Facundo Z

Jun 30, 2021

I​ love this specialization, i found it more nutritive than other courses in which you JUST learn the syntax and how to create a functional code.

By Patrick C

May 29, 2021

Great intro to OOP! Things are explained clearly and the videos are short and no longer than 10 minutes!

By Deleted A

Nov 20, 2021

it's not about the course material but it's the video player that keep enlarge everytime i scrolldown the page. It's very uncomfortable to watch the video.

By Symonovskyi I

Oct 28, 2021

The basics are well described. I cannot say that there is something superfluous here or that something is difficult to give. The topics are well structured. The only drawback is the lack of captions in a language I understand (Russian or Ukrainian), the google translator translates disgustingly and I had to go through the textbook additionally to understand it better. I do not know English. But this did not stop me from mastering the course. I am very grateful to the developers of this course for the competently prepared material.

Хорошо описаны основы. Не могу сказать, что тут есть что-то лишнее или что-то сложно дается. Хорошо структурированы темы. Единственный недостаток, это отсутствие титров на понятном для меня языке (русский или украинский), гуглопереводчик отвратно переводит и пришлось дополнительно проходить по учебнику, что бы лучше понять. Английский я не знаю. Но это не помешало освоить курс. Очень благодарен разработчикам данного курса за грамотно подготовленный материал.

By Opeyemi G O

Feb 28, 2021

This is a Great Course that give the practical application of object Oriented Programming.

Thanks a lot Evan.

Your Professional experience made a difference in helping me assimilate the Single responsibility technique of Java Classes.

By Damian D

Sep 22, 2021

This course touches Java, from basics such as memory management, nature of object, constructors, classes and so on. The teacher's previous experience with other languages is very helpful.

By Leela A

May 18, 2022

This course is excellent.i really earned knowledge by this course. thanks for offering this course for free of cost.

By George S

Jul 11, 2021

Well explained though some obsolete features should have been omitted or not spent time on.

By Mark J H

Mar 25, 2021

good course, the guy narrating is a little annoying but does grow on you!

By David D

Jul 7, 2021

It was good. I learned a lot from it

By Cy L

Aug 13, 2021

Very technical introduction to Java

By weeza c

Apr 11, 2022

This is Excellent way of learning

By Harshit K

Feb 11, 2022

All good, but need more practice.

By Elena

May 25, 2022

Good course. Clear explanation.

By Денис З

Nov 11, 2021

Very Good - WebSait Test

By UJJAWAL T

Dec 16, 2021

amazing topic to study

By Monzer S

May 10, 2022

I learned new things

By Pascal U E

Feb 2, 2022

Nice and effective !

By Guoxiang Z

May 2, 2022

good Java course.

By Misgna M G

Jan 26, 2022

amazing techers

By VAREN A

Oct 1, 2021

excellent course

By chuks A

May 16, 2021

Well explained.

By RUDRAKSH M

Jan 25, 2022

great teaching

By 121912502021 g

Apr 28, 2021

Unbelievable

By Chetan s

Nov 23, 2021

nice course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder