FZ
Jun 30, 2021
I love this specialization, i found it more nutritive than other courses in which you JUST learn the syntax and how to create a functional code.
LA
May 17, 2022
This course is excellent.i really earned knowledge by this course. thanks for offering this course for free of cost.
By Patrick C•
May 29, 2021
Great intro to OOP! Things are explained clearly and the videos are short and no longer than 10 minutes!
By Deleted A•
Nov 20, 2021
it's not about the course material but it's the video player that keep enlarge everytime i scrolldown the page. It's very uncomfortable to watch the video.
By Symonovskyi I•
Oct 28, 2021
The basics are well described. I cannot say that there is something superfluous here or that something is difficult to give. The topics are well structured. The only drawback is the lack of captions in a language I understand (Russian or Ukrainian), the google translator translates disgustingly and I had to go through the textbook additionally to understand it better. I do not know English. But this did not stop me from mastering the course. I am very grateful to the developers of this course for the competently prepared material.
Хорошо описаны основы. Не могу сказать, что тут есть что-то лишнее или что-то сложно дается. Хорошо структурированы темы. Единственный недостаток, это отсутствие титров на понятном для меня языке (русский или украинский), гуглопереводчик отвратно переводит и пришлось дополнительно проходить по учебнику, что бы лучше понять. Английский я не знаю. Но это не помешало освоить курс. Очень благодарен разработчикам данного курса за грамотно подготовленный материал.
By Opeyemi G O•
Feb 28, 2021
This is a Great Course that give the practical application of object Oriented Programming.
Thanks a lot Evan.
Your Professional experience made a difference in helping me assimilate the Single responsibility technique of Java Classes.
By Damian D•
Sep 22, 2021
This course touches Java, from basics such as memory management, nature of object, constructors, classes and so on. The teacher's previous experience with other languages is very helpful.
By George S•
Jul 11, 2021
Well explained though some obsolete features should have been omitted or not spent time on.
By Mark J H•
Mar 25, 2021
good course, the guy narrating is a little annoying but does grow on you!
By David D•
Jul 7, 2021
It was good. I learned a lot from it
By Cy L•
Aug 13, 2021
Very technical introduction to Java
By weeza c•
Apr 11, 2022
This is Excellent way of learning
By Harshit K•
Feb 11, 2022
All good, but need more practice.
By Elena•
May 25, 2022
Good course. Clear explanation.
By Денис З•
Nov 11, 2021
Very Good - WebSait Test
By UJJAWAL T•
Dec 16, 2021
amazing topic to study
By Monzer S•
May 10, 2022
I learned new things
By Pascal U E•
Feb 2, 2022
Nice and effective !
By Guoxiang Z•
May 2, 2022
good Java course.
By Misgna M G•
Jan 26, 2022
amazing techers
By VAREN A•
Oct 1, 2021
excellent course
By chuks A•
May 16, 2021
Well explained.
By RUDRAKSH M•
Jan 25, 2022
great teaching
By 121912502021 g•
Apr 28, 2021
Unbelievable
By Chetan s•
Nov 23, 2021
nice course