Universidad de Palermo
Introduction to Java
Universidad de Palermo

Introduction to Java

Taught in Spanish

Course

Guido Chiesa

Instructor: Guido Chiesa

Beginner level

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • How to code Java.

  • How to use one of the most popular development environments (Eclipse).

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

14 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week we will make a gradual introduction to Java, its operation and use.

This week we will start looking at Java code itself. We will learn what an IDE is and how to use it to write Java code.

This week we will continue to look at Java code. We will learn the basic concepts of algorithms and the basic data structures we have: arrays and collections.

This week we will continue to delve deeper into Java coding. We will look at input and output to disk and other media. We will learn how to handle possible errors arising from input and output.

Guido Chiesa
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course162 learners

Universidad de Palermo

