Course 3 of 4 in the
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
High school or college math.

“Introduction to Python Programming” Coursera course or equivalent prior knowledge of basic programming concepts.

What you will learn

  • Identify core aspects of object-oriented programming and features of the Java language.

  • Use Eclipse for writing and running Java code.

  • Develop programs that use Java collections and apply core object-oriented programming concepts using classes, polymorphism, and method overloading.

  • Test code by applying principles of test-driven development using Java's unit testing framework.

Skills you will gain

  • Java Tools
  • Unit Testing
  • Java Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Java Syntax
Course 3 of 4 in the
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
High school or college math.

“Introduction to Python Programming” Coursera course or equivalent prior knowledge of basic programming concepts.

University of Pennsylvania

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Computer and Information Technology from University of Pennsylvania. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1 : Introduction to Java, Classes, & Eclipse

Week 2

Module 2 : Unit Testing, Arrays, & ArrayLists

Week 3

Module 3 : Static Variables, Methods, & Polymorphism Using Overloading

About the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization

Introduction to Programming with Python and Java

