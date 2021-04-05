This course provides an introduction to the Java language and object-oriented programming, including an overview of Java syntax and how it differs from a language like Python. Students will learn how to write custom Java classes and methods, and how to test their code using unit testing and test-driven development. Topics include basic data structures like Arrays and ArrayLists and overloading methods.
This course is part of the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
High school or college math.
“Introduction to Python Programming” Coursera course or equivalent prior knowledge of basic programming concepts.
Identify core aspects of object-oriented programming and features of the Java language.
Use Eclipse for writing and running Java code.
Develop programs that use Java collections and apply core object-oriented programming concepts using classes, polymorphism, and method overloading.
Test code by applying principles of test-driven development using Java's unit testing framework.
- Java Tools
- Unit Testing
- Java Programming
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Java Syntax
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Module 1 : Introduction to Java, Classes, & Eclipse
Welcome to Java! This first module provides an introduction to the Java language and object-oriented programming. It includes an overview of Java syntax, in particular, how it differs from a language like Python. Topics will include variables and data types, loops and conditionals, printing to the console, scanning for user input, and code documentation. This module also explains the structure and inner-workings of a Java class and teaches you how to define your own custom classes and methods.
Module 2 : Unit Testing, Arrays, & ArrayLists
In this module, you will be taught to test your code to get it working. The best way to do this is to write a set of unit tests that you can run against your program, at any time. In this module, we'll learn how to do unit testing in Java, and why we want to do it. We’ll also learn all about Java Arrays, which are collections of items, and ArrayLists, which are kind of like arrays, but much more flexible. These work just like lists in Python. ArrayLists are part of Java’s larger Collections Framework, which we’ll continue to reference throughout this course.
Module 3 : Static Variables, Methods, & Polymorphism Using Overloading
So far, we’ve been defining variables as instance variables in our Java classes. Instance variables are just variables defined inside a class, and every instance of a class can have a different value for an instance variable.
This course has enlightened me on how to write and program tasks using JavaScript software. Of course, I had to learn certain methods mentioned in the homework assignments using external sources.
Amazing course with great examples, and wasn't too easy. Learned Java Basics and happy with the new knowledge.
Cool course, a lot of pain through one of the homeworks!
This is very useful and very effective course for java beginers
About the Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization
This Specialization starts out by teaching basic concepts in Python and ramps up to more complex subjects such as object-oriented programming and data structures in Java. By the time learners complete this series of four courses, they will be able to write fully-functional programs in both Python and Java, two of the most well-known and frequently used programming languages in the world today.
