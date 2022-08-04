Python for Beginners: Data Structures
Recognize lists, tuples, sets, and dictionaries in Python
Store and manipulate data within data structures
Use built-in Python methods to solve a real-world problem
Recognize lists, tuples, sets, and dictionaries in Python
Store and manipulate data within data structures
Use built-in Python methods to solve a real-world problem
This Guided Project "Python for Beginners: Data Structures" is for individuals who are new to programming and want to learn the basics of Python data structures. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn about lists, tuples, sets, and dictionaries and how to use them to solve real-world problems through a student performance analysis short project. This guided-project will cover the learning objectives of understanding the basics of lists, tuples, sets, and dictionaries in Python, learning how to store and manipulate data in these data structures, and becoming familiar with the differences between the various data structures. This project is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to Python data structures in a beginner-friendly format. In order to be successful in this project, you will need prior knowledge of basic Python concepts and basic mathematical operations. Familiarity with control structures in Python such as for loops and if statements is an important prerequisit to this course.
Python Dictionaries
Python Listst
Python Sets
Python Programming
Data Structure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify Python Lists
Recognize and Work with Python Sets and Tuples
Create a Dictionary and Modify Elements
Practice task - Filtering list of dictionaries.
Manipulate Data for Analysis
Use Python Methods to Visualize Data
Challenge: Food Recommendations
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.