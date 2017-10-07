About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the principles of data structures & how they are used

  • Create programs that are able to read and write data from files

  • Store data as key/value pairs using Python dictionaries

  • Accomplish multi-step tasks like sorting or looping using tuples

Skills you will gain

  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Data Structure
  • Tuple
  • Python Programming

Course 2 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Chapter Six: Strings

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Unit: Installing and Using Python

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Chapter Seven: Files

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Chapter Eight: Lists

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)

