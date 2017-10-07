This course will introduce the core data structures of the Python programming language. We will move past the basics of procedural programming and explore how we can use the Python built-in data structures such as lists, dictionaries, and tuples to perform increasingly complex data analysis. This course will cover Chapters 6-10 of the textbook “Python for Everybody”. This course covers Python 3.
This course is part of the Python for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
21%
What you will learn
Explain the principles of data structures & how they are used
Create programs that are able to read and write data from files
Store data as key/value pairs using Python dictionaries
Accomplish multi-step tasks like sorting or looping using tuples
Skills you will gain
- Python Syntax And Semantics
- Data Structure
- Tuple
- Python Programming
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
21%
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Chapter Six: Strings
In this class, we pick up where we left off in the previous class, starting in Chapter 6 of the textbook and covering Strings and moving into data structures. The second week of this class is dedicated to getting Python installed if you want to actually run the applications on your desktop or laptop. If you choose not to install Python, you can just skip to the third week and get a head start.
Unit: Installing and Using Python
In this module you will set things up so you can write Python programs. We do not require installation of Python for this class. You can write and test Python programs in the browser using the "Python Code Playground" in this lesson. Please read the "Using Python in this Class" material for details.
Chapter Seven: Files
Up to now, we have been working with data that is read from the user or data in constants. But real programs process much larger amounts of data by reading and writing files on the secondary storage on your computer. In this chapter we start to write our first programs that read, scan, and process real data.
Chapter Eight: Lists
As we want to solve more complex problems in Python, we need more powerful variables. Up to now we have been using simple variables to store numbers or strings where we have a single value in a variable. Starting with lists we will store many values in a single variable using an indexing scheme to store, organize, and retrieve different values from within a single variable. We call these multi-valued variables "collections" or "data structures".
Reviews
- 5 stars87.54%
- 4 stars11.32%
- 3 stars0.90%
- 2 stars0.12%
- 1 star0.10%
HIGHLIGHTS
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON DATA STRUCTURES
it was amazing course and i'm really exited to go for more courses for python data science and web development with the instructions of Dr.chuck ... thanks for this course and it was very learnable..
assignment 9.4 auto grader not working . LTI unable to launch.\n\nerror message: This tool should be launched from a learning system using LTI.\n\ni am using chrome on mac book air 2 and python 3.6
This was a super-fun course! The materials were very easy to follow, and delivered in a very friendly and engaging manner. I highly recommend this course to anyone just getting started in programming.
I just love Mr. Charles. I honestly appreciate the effort he put into making the graduation video. Truly encouraging students to learn more was really moving. Thanks so much for this course, Charles.
About the Python for Everybody Specialization
This Specialization builds on the success of the Python for Everybody course and will introduce fundamental programming concepts including data structures, networked application program interfaces, and databases, using the Python programming language. In the Capstone Project, you’ll use the technologies learned throughout the Specialization to design and create your own applications for data retrieval, processing, and visualization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.