Jun 18, 2020
Great course for pyhton. Loved this course and enjoyed it. Thanks to Dr.Chuck. If anyone who want to take a course which is well explained and fun for python learning, then Hey!!! this is your course.
DA
Nov 9, 2017
I feel incredible that I knew almost nothing about programming just a month ago. Now I have done two of the courses of the specialization and I can actually understand other basic codes. Great course!
By Oluwafemi R•
May 7, 2019
python_data_structures=["Great course!", "Great content!", "Great instructor!"]
for x in python_data_structures:
print (x)
By Shreyansh J•
May 31, 2019
Charles is a great teacher who has the ability to explain concepts in lucid and yet engaging talks.
I recommend this course to anyone who has basic python knowledge and wants to learn Data Structures (lists,dictionaries,strings,tuples) in Python.
By Maurice E•
Jul 18, 2019
This was a super-fun course! The materials were very easy to follow, and delivered in a very friendly and engaging manner. I highly recommend this course to anyone just getting started in programming.
By Daniel A•
Nov 10, 2017
By Danielle B•
Jan 19, 2018
Dr. Chuck is awesome! I audited this and the beginner class to prepare for a training course for work . I needed to prepare to learn an AV system control scripting software that uses a Python-based language. I tried some Code Academy lessons and some other short interactive tutorials but I just wasn't getting the deeper, meaningful learning experience that I was looking for. This truly feels like having access to a university course on the subject (if you continue with the other courses in this specialization after this). The lectures are great, I highly recommend also reading the textbook as well to get a deeper understanding, and doing the auto-grader assignments to verify your working knowledge is a great tool. The time and effort commitment for the first 2 courses has felt like a light load, a great way to get started if you're feeling overwhelmed about learning a scripting language. Thank you Dr. Chuck!!!!
By Pavani M•
Oct 8, 2017
assignment 9.4 auto grader not working .
LTI unable to launch.
error message: This tool should be launched from a learning system using LTI.
i am using chrome on mac book air 2 and python 3.6
By Ayash H C•
Jun 19, 2020
By kalu M•
Dec 18, 2018
This is the second course in the python for everybody specialization. I must say, it's been an interesting ride from course 1 to 2 and I intend to go all the way. The areas covered include: Lists, Tuples, Dictionaries and they were touched upon as exhaustively as possible and Dr. Chuck was very impressive. The assignments were something to look up to, the videos very interesting (most especially the graduation ceremony)and straight forward but most of all, there is no unnecessary material in this course(stuffs like how the hash function works). However, I must warn prospective learners that the course builds upon course 1 of the specialization(though not much) and so I recommend this course to anyone who's done with course 1 and also anyone who understands the basic syntax of the python language
By J A M•
Dec 22, 2015
Yet another excellent course with Dr. Chuck. Thank you!
Key positives: Dr. Chuck patiently covers the "pain-points" that are difficult for students to learn on their own but tend to be overlooked by codecademy.com and codeschool.com. It's also nice to see him making occasional errors in the code because that humanizes the learning experience. The biggest bonus, however, is his interviews with the "star programmers" / language developers. These interviews make the student feel like he's already part of an "elite" albeit in a nascent cocoon phase.
Before I forget, I also think the videos of the international office hours are far more important than one would initially imagine in forging a sense of MOOC camaraderie that would otherwise be absent--being a MOOC student can be lonely experience. The video snippets also serve to provide a moment of respite from the assignments.
By Christopher M•
May 14, 2019
Excellent course to take you through the basics of data structures, by the end I was confident in my ability to complete the assignments due to the similar / building nature of how the lessons / assignments start to stack on top of each other.
By Xuejun S ( S•
Nov 8, 2019
Assignments are harder than the examples in the lecture. The TA doesn't help much. The TA is wasting my time and driving me crazy.Whenever I ask a question, the TA answers like: why did you put blabla into blabla? But this still makes me confusing, he didn't answer why this is wrong, and what to do to fix it.
By Rajasekhara R•
Jun 10, 2016
Excellent Way to learn Python.
I am completely new to programming, but able to complete the course with in the time and now I am comfortable with the basics python programming. Charles made it a simple thing. His way of teaching, taking it step by step is very nice. Assignments are simple and at the same time ensures that we are good to go to next chapter. Support for questions while doing assignments is great.
Thanks to University of Michigan for allowing us completing assignments as well, without payment. This is very great. Giving chance to every one to complete assignments and in addition providing support during assignments is actually shows the social commitment of University that education should be available to every one .
By Farid H•
Mar 11, 2019
This course is too much about text and have a lot of data structures, which I found to be non useful for majority of users.
By Andrew G•
Aug 12, 2016
Python Data Structures is a great course for anyone who is interested in learning computer programming. The concepts taught here are very relevant to the field of Computer Science and apply to any programming language. The fact that this course uses Python for teaching programming is not a limitation, but rather a boon for students who may be intimidated by other programming languages. Python is easy and very fun to learn. It is also utilized by many large companies for things such as data analysis and modeling, so developing a fluency with Python is a valuable skill.
Dr. Chuck speaks and teaches well, and he is very enthusiastic about the subject of Computer Science. My favorite thing about him is that he shows multiple examples during lectures. It also helps that he knows how to relax and have fun at times. I highly recommend him to any student!
By Troy E•
Mar 21, 2019
A really great course that gave me a solid grounding for using Python to retrieve specific data. It was basic enough for me--a first time programmer--to understand, yet challenging enough for me to actually get to the point of --Wow, I am actually really programming!
By Muru Z•
Nov 16, 2019
Wonderful experience! Dr. Chuck is the best professor I've met on the Coursera, he is really enthusiastic about teaching and made me enthusiastic about learning! I have learned python before, I originally just want to use this course as a review, but Dr. Chuck did teach me a lot. First of all, it's a perfect beginning level course for python, it gave me a solid review in a relatively short period of time, it also gave me more insight on python, other areas of computer science, even on the career. I have never seen a professor post like an officer hour, a tour, a meeting with other experts in computer science, and the most surprising and exciting one - Graduation Ceremony! I can't conceal my appreciation for Dr. Chuck, I'm hoping to meet him and talk with him someday in the future.
By Ashray G•
Jun 8, 2019
I found the course and teaching method very comprehensible for a beginner (like me) and other interested students. I have learned quite much within a short time, though needed to persist and allocate learning time. I am beginning to fill confident in working my way around with python and using recommended tools (notepad++, python, snipping, using interactive python through cmd prompt), after series of writing, testing and correcting my codes prior to submitting my course assignments. In conclusion, I am feeling confident and will continue to build this confidence by taking upcoming courses. Thank you Dr Charles Severance for such inspiring and comprehensive lesson. I look forward to continuous learning in up-coming courses, and an opportunity to meet!
By VEMULA S R 2•
Dec 8, 2020
Excellent explanation. Professor Charles kept the course from being monotonous. Learnt in depth about reading from file, sorting dictionaries and appending lists. Looking forward to learn more courses
By Anurag D•
Jul 24, 2020
By Chuck H•
Nov 22, 2019
this class covered what i find to be very confusing topics. After this class i feel that i have a working knowledge of these topics. The class was challenging and the exercises were also challenging.
By Ricardo M•
Mar 21, 2019
Excelente curso, bastante intuitivo. Sigue un orden bastante lógico que permite enlazar ideas rápidamente.
By Jonathan W O G•
Mar 19, 2019
wonderful, not only do I learn python, but I learn about computers/IT in general in a fun way!
By 张励行•
Dec 20, 2018
A very easy one. Perfect for beginners in Python learning.
By Deleted A•
Mar 21, 2019
I THANK YOU SIR FOR PROVIDING ME SUCH BEAUTIFUL MATERIAL.
By ARUN S•
Dec 3, 2018
Professor Severance makes learning Python easy and fun!