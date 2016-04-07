About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use regular expressions to extract data from strings

  • Understand the protocols web browsers use to retrieve documents and web apps

  • Retrieve data from websites and APIs using Python

  • Work with XML (eXtensible Markup Language) data

Skills you will gain

  • Json
  • Xml
  • Python Programming
  • Web Scraping
Course 3 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Regular Expressions (Chapter 11)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Networks and Sockets (Chapter 12)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Programs that Surf the Web (Chapter 12)

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

