Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use the Create, Read, Update, and Delete operations to manage databases

  • Explain the basics of Object Oriented Python

  • Understand how data is stored across multiple tables in a database

  • Utilize the Google Maps API to visualize data

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Sqlite
  • SQL
Course 4 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Object Oriented Python

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 83 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Basic Structured Query Language

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Models and Relational SQL

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Many-to-Many Relationships in SQL

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)

