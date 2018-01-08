(143 Reviews)
Mar 12, 2018
The course is great... You can definitely learn many things... Was kind of hard for me and i went many times back and forth through most of the lectures... However i think i learn many new things....
JL
Jun 22, 2017
By Justin D•
Jan 8, 2018
Note: I'm rating this course as an element of the Python for Everyone Specialization. This course is well done technically and Severance is a great teacher, but I don't know what they were thinking when deciding to have students who have only just recently gained a most tenuous grasp of Python start to work with databases. If a student began this as a true beginner, s/he is still just a fledgling pythonista by the time he's being completely overwhelmed by all this other new stuff. I found that when JSON, XML, and SQL were introduced, my comprehension of "what's going on" decreased from around 95% to 15%. My eyes just glazed over when looking at the code and I completed assignments by tinkering around and praying that they would work.
By nikhil s•
May 5, 2020
assignment which was submitted has not been reset and now I am not recieving my certificate
By Alie E A A O•
Mar 22, 2019
i don't enjoy with this course at all. this course is not good . i don't like copying code and paste it into other place. also to explain code was written before is not good for beginner the code must be written live to understand whole code . Also the assignment wasn't clear at all. you had to search to know what they want exactly. I hope to improve it for next people who will take it
By Sarthak S•
Apr 30, 2020
I have submitted week 5 assignment Databases and visualization(peer graded) yesterday.In that submission i only got 70%. To pass the assignment and get the certificate i need 80%. Since, i want to resubmit my assignment there is no option to resubmit my assignment.So please check this issue and help me to resubmit my assignment and get my certificate.
Following is the note from instructor. Plz consider it for reset.
You've used an older version of geodata which is no longer applicable. You need to download the updated geodata zip file using the link given on the assignment page. Using the updated version will allow you to add a new location even when using dr. Chuck's API to complete the assignment. The new location can be a park, a museum, a cafe, university, etc., something that will set your submission apart from others.You can post a request on the forum explaining you've read the instructor note if you would like a reset. Please copy and paste this note when requesting a reset on the forum.
By sudheer n•
Oct 7, 2019
Charles Severance is one of my favourite professors. He teaches stuff in the simplest way possible. He delivers the content is in a very friendly manner. So friendly that if I meet him by chance, my first sentence might be "Hey Chuck, Wasup?"
Coming to the course content, I didn't understand why they included object oriented programming in this course. Provides good exposure to SQL. There is a week of geocoding, though he doesn't walk you through everyline of geocoding exercise, throwing it out there gives exposure and opportunity to learn more on own.
By Hari K d•
Jun 19, 2020
i finished the course 4 days back still one assignment is pending for the instructor to grade it because of their delay im not able to get the spelization certificate and my subscription ends tomorrow i dont think im going to re subscribe
By Connor H•
Jun 11, 2019
It's a great toy introduction to database technologies - I wish the assignments involved more than just running starter code and making a few lines of modifications.
By Peter B•
Sep 6, 2018
Instructor is engaging, conceptual overviews were excellent.
Here's what I would do to improve:
(1) I don't think it would cost you much or take you much time to add honors content. That would be helpful for anyone just brushing up on the material that wants to go a little further.
(2) The last assignment is absurdly easy. I've never had a programming assignment where the criteria is simply to run code someone else has already written. That's just lazy and it hurts the brand name of Coursera and the University of Michigan.
I'm sure some of your students ('ahem) would be happy to produce some honors concept and rework the final assignment.
By Deleted A•
Jun 30, 2020
Not necessarily a bad course, but the final assignment you wait for it to be graded. I don't know about other people, but I'm not going to pay for another month for a specialization I've already finished just to get a piece of paper that states I can figure out vague instructions. I wish I could give it a better score since I like the way the instructor explains things. Just not enough details and to many fluff videos. If you don't watch them then you will miss a question in the final capstone quiz.
By Vaughn P•
Apr 29, 2016
Dr. Charles Severance is by far the best Computer Science professor out there!!! I've done a significant amount of online Computer Science courses -as well as classroom courses back in college - and not one professor has been as fun and easy to understand as Chuck. He puts presents every topic in such a way that you're never scared off thinking "i'll never understand this stuff." He make computers and everything technical make sense. I've basically binge-watched almost every lecture/course he's headed up.
I never knew how vital it was to understand Database development. I also thought it would be outside of my realm of knowledge but now all i want to do is build databases to analyse. He makes it so easy to comprehend. I always thought i was Python was for wanna-be programmers but now i'm proud to say Python is my language of choice. SQL scared the hell out of me before i took this course. Now it's my first stop when i'm planning to develop a new model.
He makes learning fun and seems like he's be a really fun guy to get to hang with. Thanks Dr. Chuck for your love of teaching, you're the best!
By Barath G•
Jun 22, 2020
the instructor didn't rate. its pending for long time. Either delete or complete it.
By Harshit G•
Jul 8, 2020
Worst Course ever! Didn't get a reset on week 5 Submission which lead to not completion of my specialization. And the teaching staff including @Agnes Barsi and @Mihaela Mack doesn't know how to respond to the students with respect in the forum. Worst experience of the course in coursera ever!
By Jiang L•
Jun 23, 2017
Wonderful course! I learnt many useful SQL statements and know how to combine database operations into python program. Dr. Chuck's lectures are always comprehensible and clear. Thank you, professor.
By Jesse G•
Jun 17, 2016
This course was great! I enjoyed parsing different types of data: from documents and the web. This course is definitely (rudimentary) a must take course for anyone who wants to go into data science.
By AKSHIT K•
Jul 6, 2020
The instructor was very good. But the teaching staff's attitude and behavior was very rude and unprofessional. Asking simple things that when can the assignment be graded, the instructor was just having different excuses and took a long time to grade them.
By Miro M•
Mar 13, 2018
By Muhannad D•
Oct 4, 2020
another course made greatly with Dr.Charles , I have never expected I will reach this far in learning programming on my own.
By Ali A•
Aug 4, 2019
The course was great, but the teaching staff was so rude and mean to me.
By Giselle d C S B•
Jan 13, 2018
It's an excellent course. Thanks for the oportunity to learn. Thanks to Coursera, to the University of Michigan and of course to Dr. Chuck, a very good an enthusiastic teacher! All the best for you!
By Hao Z•
Jul 18, 2020
Dr. Chuck is a nice teacher but I have a very bad experience in this course, especially for the assignment of week 5. This is a very easy and simple assignment and basically just follow Dr. chuck's video. I have no ideas why we need to wait for more than one week just waiting for the teaching stuff to mark it. Otherwise we are unable to receive the certificate. This gives me a feeling that the unnecessary long marking period is just to increase your time subscribing to this course and they can earn more money!!
By Jeffrey B•
Jul 23, 2017
instead of the previous courses, I do not really appreciate this one. The material is too broad, and we do not really have to hands on coding in python for database e implementation. Its more that you get a general overview of database management, but i miss depth. Also you dont really have to write much code, because it has been done for you. This really makes the excersises too easy, and deprives you of learning opportunities.
By 齐振•
Feb 10, 2019
sql语言的内容偏多
By Esmerelda M B D M•
Jul 22, 2020
I am in the midst of completing the 5th course in the Python for Everybody Specialization, I have no programming background prior to taking the 1st course and have learnt a lot from these courses. I put in effort and the hours studying the materials provided. Although, this course is unlike the first 2 courses in the specialization where we learned to write codes, I gained knowledge by doing due diligence in researching and experimenting codes to help in excelling all assignments. Make use of lecture videos, textbook and code examples all available for us students, dedicate your focus and time to achieve your academic goals, get rid of spoon-fed mentality, you will thank yourself! Forums are there, segregated by week to post questions where your peers and Dr.Chuck’s team of teaching assistants will help you out; having said that, please do read pinned messages by teaching staff in week forum before attempting assignments for detailed grading process. I really enjoyed taking these courses including this 4th one and look forward in completing the capstone project in the following final course. Thank you Dr. Chuck and team at UM and Coursera for making these courses available remotely!
By Saman M A M•
Apr 9, 2020
This course helped me to understand the basics of databases, in this case, sqllite, then I learned how to create Table in a database using python programming, then Dr.chuck taught us as how to use our previously learned material in a practical example. How to read a file from the internet, then parse it in json and then creating a database and finally visualize the data.
I strongly recommend this course and its amazing instructor.
By RAJPUT R G S•
Mar 6, 2019
This course is well designed to get fast launching in programming & talking to data with python. As the name suggests " Python For Everybody ", courses in this specialization really signifies that.