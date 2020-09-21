About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe and build a data model in Django

  • Apply Django model query and template tags/code of Django Template Language (DTL)

  • Define Class, Instance, Method

  • Build forms in HTML

Skills you will gain

  • Django Template Language
  • GET & POST
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Cross-Site Scripting Forgery (CSRF)
  • Django (Web Framework)
Course 2 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Data Models

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Django Views

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Django Generic Views

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Forms in HTTP and HTML

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

