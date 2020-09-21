In this course, you will learn how Django communicates with a database through model objects. You will explore Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) for database access and how Django models implement this pattern. We will review the Object-Oriented (OO) pattern in Python. You will learn basic Structured Query Language (SQL) and database modeling, including one-to-many and many-to-many relationships and how they work in both the SQL and Django models. You will learn how to use the Django console and scripts to work with your application objects interactively.
This course is part of the Django for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe and build a data model in Django
Apply Django model query and template tags/code of Django Template Language (DTL)
Define Class, Instance, Method
Build forms in HTML
Skills you will gain
- Django Template Language
- GET & POST
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Cross-Site Scripting Forgery (CSRF)
- Django (Web Framework)
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data Models
This section explores how we define models in Django and then we build the data models and explore the administration interface for our application. Data models are how Django interacts with the underlying database to store and retrieve data.
Django Views
Views are the aspect of Django applications that produce the web pages that are shown to our users. Views are one of several core elements of Django applications.
Django Generic Views
We review Python Object Orientation and look at the generic views capability within Django. We use generic views by extending Django classes to make a new view class.
Forms in HTTP and HTML
We cover how GET and POST work, how forms are constructed from HTML, how we protect our applications against Cross-Site Scripting Forgery (CSRF), and how we handle browser refreshes after POST.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.49%
- 4 stars14.98%
- 3 stars3.78%
- 2 stars0.78%
- 1 star0.94%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING WEB APPLICATIONS IN DJANGO
Love the teaching style of Prof. Charles. The very interesting and useful course will boost my career and top of all I love doing this course.
Solid course with good explanation. One strong advice - start loving official software/hardware docs. It's like LEGO - just follow the instruction. Cheers
Excellent course. Enables deployment of Python to the web, and provides "framework" tools so you don't have to "reinvent the wheel" and so you can better leverage best-practices.
Great professor, but you cannot get full understanding of Django from the lectures and assignments, gives you good foundation to continue learning Django from other sources
About the Django for Everybody Specialization
This specialization introduces Python programmers to building websites using the Django library. Across the four courses, you will learn HTML, CSS, SQL, Django, JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON Web Services. During the course, you will build online websites using Django and those working websites are graded throughout the course. This series is excellent preparation for learning other ways to build web applications using technologies like PHP (Web Applications for Everybody), Flask or Ruby on Rails. This is a great first course in any web development curriculum.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.