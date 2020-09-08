WI
Mar 19, 2021
Excellent course. Enables deployment of Python to the web, and provides "framework" tools so you don't have to "reinvent the wheel" and so you can better leverage best-practices.
MA
Sep 12, 2021
I was always afraid to start with any web framework but instructor make it feel like an easy task. I am happy that finally I am up for taking my skills to next level.
By Puru R•
Sep 7, 2020
Course Structure is very much complex and theoretical rather thanpractical
By Walter B H I•
Mar 20, 2021
Excellent course. Enables deployment of Python to the web, and provides "framework" tools so you don't have to "reinvent the wheel" and so you can better leverage best-practices.
By Serhii D•
Sep 22, 2020
Solid course with good explanation. One strong advice - start loving official software/hardware docs. It's like LEGO - just follow the instruction. Cheers
By Ameya S•
Aug 20, 2020
I have some previous experince with django but this course make me understand in depth concept of django. many times I struggled with CSRF, post - refresh etc. but professor explain this concept so well also, this course didn't gave me in hand code instead they redirect us to django documentation which help me to understand documentation and proper way to read documentation.
By Jian G•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a great course! Dr. Chuck is very demonstrative and hit the nail on the head.
It shows his vast experience in online teaching and continuous improvement on his teaching and material.
Dr. Chuck is a blessing!
By Bart C•
Aug 27, 2020
Great course. I love python, and I have always wondered how to use it for web development. Charles Severance is a very engaging and knowledgeable instructor.
By Hiten S•
Jul 30, 2020
Best Way to explain Django Model, Django template Language And CSRF Concept.
By Ashkan R•
Dec 5, 2020
Graded Projects are simply Tutorials from djangoprojects.com, which personally I don't find any value working through them. At the end, I find myself completely confused, many things left out unexplained.
By Rashim N T•
Oct 1, 2020
It is an okay course but I felt most of the learning happens in the Official Django Tutorial. This makes this course redundant if you are not complete beginner.
By Paolo M•
Feb 11, 2021
I like the approach taken by the instructor, who does not focus on the coding syntax only, but on how Django is architectured and how things (the Web) work. In almost every lecture, I've kind of felt how the instructor's experience was somehow passing on to me years of coding/design wisdom, by means of simple sentences/hints/tips here and there. For instance, I've been able to understand more about OOP through the videos on how Django works under the hood. I'd say I feel now confident enough to go ahead and explore the documentation on my own.
By Robin D•
Mar 20, 2021
Incredible course, I was able to finish everything in about 1/2 a week because I'd unintentionally started on the Django Application Project for this course (by following YouTube tutorials). I recommend taking the 1st course in the series if you haven' t, but I was able to figure out how to get my work graded using PythonAnywhere as well as Ngrok on my own with Dr. Charles' awesome resources. Everything is explained professionally and clearly.
By Juan R R R•
May 2, 2021
I think this is a great course. The professor teaches the concepts in a really clear way. I think it's the first Django course that teaches how an HTTP request is handle by the server in such a detail way and clear concepts :)
By Stavros L•
Sep 26, 2020
Best django course you can find. The instructor walks you through the course material in the correct pace and the assignments/bonus quizzes help you understand how this framework operates
By Muhammad A•
Sep 13, 2021
I was always afraid to start with any web framework but instructor make it feel like an easy task. I am happy that finally I am up for taking my skills to next level.
By Ayesh R•
Apr 17, 2021
An excellent starting point for anyone who is looking to start their learning curve in Django as a beginner.
By Alejandro C•
Oct 16, 2021
Course is extremely thorough. Really recommend reading all the supporting material.
By Maciej P•
Mar 29, 2021
10/10 would take this once more
By HARSH U•
Jul 31, 2020
Wow!!
By Todd T•
Oct 23, 2021
The lectures were very simple and easy to understand but the tutorials at https://docs.djangoproject.com/ were very complicated and seemed to assume a more advanced understanding of python. I'll have to go through these tutorials several times before I completely understand what is going on. Chuck is great, but the tutorial portion should be customized to the level that Chuck is teaching. Maybe it's too much work to do this, but it would be helpful.
By Mohammad T H•
Sep 1, 2020
The course was too complex and there were no combined examples to see how the things are working together, I guess it would be there in the next courses
By Kanishtha D•
Sep 13, 2020
I thought the course material is not even required to complete the course. Just follow django tutorials and you can skip the video lectures.
By Cristian Y•
Aug 27, 2020
Great introduction to Django framework, first you'll how Data Models works in Django, explaining how Django implements Object Relational Mapper, then you'll hop to Django views introducing to templates and Django Template Language and finally learn the basics of how a form works in Django.
By Markus Z•
Jan 11, 2021
Very nicely done. I like the tempo of this course. And what I like most is that you can really feel that Dr.Chuck is enjoying explaining things. So it's fun and educational. What else do you need ;-)
By Avulapati N•
Aug 20, 2020
A great course again by Dr.Chuck. Really helped me in understanding various concepts of dynamic programming and building applications using Django.
By Pablo D G G•
Oct 12, 2020
This was a great course, each one of this path became more and more intresting and I learned a lot of details and more deep concepts to work with.