University of Michigan
Using JavaScript and JSON in Django
University of Michigan

Using JavaScript and JSON in Django

This course is part of Django for Everybody Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Charles Russell Severance

Instructor: Charles Russell Severance

27,567 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(268 reviews)

|

98%

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain and give examples of many-to-many relationships in data modeling

  • Write syntactically correct JavaScript language and demonstrate debugging capabilities

  • Build objects using JavaScript

  • Explain basic elements of low-level jQuery

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(268 reviews)

|

98%

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Django for Everybody Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

As we begin to add interactive elements to our web pages, we need to learn JavaScript. For students with a JavaScript background this will be a bit of review as we learn JavaScript from a Django perspective.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 quiz

The Object-Oriented approach in JavaScript is different from Object Orientation in Python in some important ways. So we look at the unique features of the OO pattern in JavaScript. The high level concepts are the same between Python and JavaScript but the implementation details are different in important and subtle ways.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

We look at particular aspects of the JavaScript run-time in a browser including manipulation of the Document Object Model(DOM), timers and event handling.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz

JSON and AJAX allow web pages to add interactivity and interact with the back-end without sending entire web pages back and forth to the server.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

In this module we extend our application to add search to our classified ads application.

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 app item

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (57 ratings)
Charles Russell Severance
University of Michigan
60 Courses4,174,004 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 268

4.8

268 reviews

  • 5 stars

    82.08%

  • 4 stars

    15.67%

  • 3 stars

    1.49%

  • 2 stars

    0.37%

  • 1 star

    0.37%

HV
5

Reviewed on Aug 10, 2020

AG
5

Reviewed on Sep 3, 2020

MR
4

Reviewed on Apr 17, 2021

View more reviews

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions