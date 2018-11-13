In this course, we'll look at the JavaScript language, and how it supports the Object-Oriented pattern, with a focus on the unique aspect of how JavaScript approaches OO. We'll explore a brief introduction to the jQuery library, which is widely used to do in-browser manipulation of the Document Object Model (DOM) and event handling. You'll also learn more about JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), which is commonly used as a syntax to exchange data between code running on the server (i.e. in PHP) and code running in the browser (JavaScript/jQuery).
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to JavaScript
We take a quick look at the JavaScript language. We assume that you already know PHP - so it is a pretty quick introduction focusing on what is different about JavaScript.
JavaScript Objects
We do a quick look at how the JavaScript language supports the Object-Oriented pattern. This is the second time we look at the OO pattern so we focus on the unique aspect of how JavaScript approaches OO.
Using JQuery
This is a brief introduction to the JQuery library which is widely used to do in-browser manipulation of the Document Object Model(DOM) and event handling.
JSON - JavaScript Object Notation
In this section we look at JavaScript Object Notation (JSON). JSON is commonly used as a syntax to exchange data between code running on the server (i.e. in PHP) and code running in the browser (JavaScript/JQuery).
Very difficult one, must complete the previous courses in the specialization to make the most of this
Thanks for the course Dr. Chuck, I learned more than I ever bargained I would. The only thing would be is recommendations were to go from here and what to focus on if this is your first course.
Excellent course for anyone interested in developing a solid foundation for web development. Fast-paced, but comprehensive and solid in the fundamentals.
It was a wonderful course thanks for Kiron.ngo & Coursera.ngo and special thanks for Dr.Charles Russell Severance
About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
This Specialization is an introduction to building web applications for anybody who already has a basic understanding of responsive web design with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web Applications for Everybody is your introduction to web application development. You will develop web and database applications in PHP, using SQL for database creation, as well as functionality in JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON.
