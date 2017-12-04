ST
Aug 9, 2020
A very brief course which gives some deep ideas about JS, JQuery and JSON. It would be better to have some previous ideas about these stuffs otherwise some problems may occur during assignments.
JJ
Nov 13, 2018
Thanks for the course Dr. Chuck, I learned more than I ever bargained I would. The only thing would be is recommendations were to go from here and what to focus on if this is your first course.
By Tiit K•
Dec 4, 2017
The title says "Javascript, JQuery, and JSON" whereas the actual content of the first assignment is a huge PHP solution and 0 tasks on JavaScript. One can copy-paste JavaScript and that's it. It should have been the over way around: PHP solution code should have been given and the student is supposed to write some JavaScript! People who have a background in Java or .NET and don't want to mess around with PHP have nothing to learn from this course. Except of course, lot's of PHP. I apologize of being so up front, but this is how it is. Plus: some of the videos are plain repetitions of the video that one has already seen. The professor is fun and smart though.
By Mandava D•
Jun 14, 2019
The first 3 courses are awesome but this course doesn't delve deep into the concepts of JavaScript. The assignments are good enough. If you're doing the whole specialization then go for this course but if you want to learn JavaScript then prefer some other course. Overall the Specialization is awesome. Thanks Dr. Chuck.
By Munish K•
Sep 2, 2020
This course is NOT designed for JavaScript. It was just a copy and past from PHP course. I took Module 1 which talks about JavaScript but then the Assignment. Its all about PHP and that not all. I was almost half way in PHP project. I end up spending lot of time in developing the PHP project but then I thought to go and see other assignment..... they all were for PHP project with little work on JavaScript, jQuery or JSON. This is the worst course I have every seen. I am surprise how they got this much good rating.
By Boris V•
Jun 11, 2018
The previous classes are good. This class is extremely disappointing however.The lectures lack content and lack material to help with the problem sets. Once I got stuck on the second assignment, the instructors were not helpful in resolving my issues and after two weeks of trying to google solutions and going back and forth with the instructors, I cancelled my subscription and found a better course on LinkedIn.
By Jandre•
Nov 13, 2018
Thanks for the course Dr. Chuck, I learned more than I ever bargained I would. The only thing would be is recommendations were to go from here and what to focus on if this is your first course.
By Dimitrios K•
Nov 24, 2018
Really helpful for real world applications..
just be sure you have (or you can manage to learn) some more basic things before like php, mysql etc..
By Kirill A•
Apr 30, 2020
I strongly recommend to take the whole specialization instead of just this course. It is very well structured and gives a great overview. The assignments throughout the specialization increase in complexity and buit up one on another, hence without prior knowledge finishing this final course in the specialization will be quite difficult. Thank you Dr. Chuck! Bravo!
By Shaurabh T•
Aug 10, 2020
A very brief course which gives some deep ideas about JS, JQuery and JSON. It would be better to have some previous ideas about these stuffs otherwise some problems may occur during assignments.
By Akshay k p p•
Jul 17, 2020
Not soo clear to beginners, for 1st assignment give the instructions clearly
By Jim L•
Dec 27, 2020
I do think this is a good course on integrating JavaScript, jQuery and JSON into PHP web applications. Take note that this is not a pure JavaScript course.
By Andrew B•
Apr 26, 2019
Excellent course for anyone interested in developing a solid foundation for web development. Fast-paced, but comprehensive and solid in the fundamentals.
By K N K•
Nov 17, 2018
It was great doing this courser. Chuck's teaching was awesome. I highly recommend taking this course to everyone who are interested in this area.
By Atharva B•
Jul 30, 2018
Great course helped me implement knowledge in a better way!
By Michael S•
Sep 1, 2018
Just an excellent class, from start to finish.
By Brandon A•
Sep 6, 2018
Wonderful topics in JSON and JavaScript.
By Francisco J R•
Dec 22, 2018
Great!
By Siddharth V•
Aug 21, 2018
Good!!
By TATENDA Y G•
Sep 23, 2018
Heavy, now a more confident programmer
By Pravin K P•
Dec 11, 2018
Awesom
By Alan M•
Sep 22, 2021
I am finished this course, but I don't feel completely satisfied with it:
1. I had a break from the course to study and practice Javascript, Jquery and JSON, including autocomplete, and while I could complete all of the exercises and import W3Schools examples into my own files and make them all work, I could never get the implementations in the assignments to work.
2. I found that I mostly learnt about debugging code and trawling through the walk-throughs for little gems, rather that really learning the topics.
3. I found a number of examples where there appeared to be deliberate mistakes or omissions in the exercises.
4. I found most of the help messages from the forums very difficult to understand and needing a few days to decipher.
5. None of my work was ever peer graded as far as I can tell.
6. One of the things I'd like to do now is to create a database of audio files and pdf files, to be able to be viewed, listened to and downloaded via a website. This course has not covered these topics.
7. I found that the Coursera deadlines were quite unrealistic, and sometimes I needed a small fraction of the time while on other occasions a 3 hour deadline actually took 2 weeks to achieve.
8. Over all I am pleased that I persevered with this course, and I feel that I have learnt a huge amount about the overall world of web coding. I suspect that there is a lot more to learn, and I expect to be studying more as I develop my own projects.
9 Chuck is a wonderful teacher, and a very inspiring personality. I couldn't have done this without him.
By Ahmed M M•
Nov 2, 2020
Good but old information in 2020, This course should be en-reached with JavaScript libraries examples such react,vue....
By Rushabh J•
Aug 1, 2021
Although the course was on JavaScript & jQuery, the assignments were based on PHP knowledge. Moreover it was copy paste task, the auto-grader makes you to change your own code with the practice code otherwise your code won't pass the test cases, which is a terrible thing.
By Alex W•
Feb 1, 2021
The lectures are about JavaScript, jQuery and JSON but the assignments aren't. The assignments are to build a giant PHP and MySQL web app. The assignments barely touch on JavaScript, jQuery and JSON.
By Simona O•
Jun 22, 2020
This part of a specialization was really tough for a person whose only previous knowledge was Python for everybody specialization on coursera. There were moments I felt that I'm way to deep and it's not for me, but those moments made conquering the code so much sweeter. I will get back and look through material after a little while, and I already have the ideas how to improve my final crud application and I'll be proud to show it as a measure of what I learned, and how far I went. Thank you, professor Chuck!
By Ayush P•
Jul 1, 2021
Best Course for gr8 learning and working experience. After doing the first three courses only, you could attend this but the teaching style, the instructor, goddamn amazing. The Assignments are difficult, do mind that, but after doing that you would feel like a real life programmer. This course will definitely help you in your jobs, this course is designed for real learning experience. Thanks Dr. Chuck for this course.