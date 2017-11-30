About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Web Applications for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP)
  • Html
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Dynamic Web Content

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

HyperText Markup Language (HTML)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Installing PHP and SQL

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Web Applications for Everybody Specialization

Web Applications for Everybody

