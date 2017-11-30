In this course, you'll explore the basic structure of a web application, and how a web browser interacts with a web server. You'll be introduced to the request/response cycle, including GET/POST/Redirect. You'll also gain an introductory understanding of Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), as well as the basic syntax and data structures of the PHP language, variables, logic, iteration, arrays, error handling, and superglobal variables, among other elements. An introduction to Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) will allow you to style markup for webpages. Lastly, you'll gain the skills and knowledge to install and use an integrated PHP/MySQL environment like XAMPP or MAMP.
University of Michigan
Introduction to Dynamic Web Content
We look at the basic structure of a web application and how a web browser interacts with a web server. We explore the Request-Response Cycle that is the basis of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP).
HyperText Markup Language (HTML)
We briefly cover the basics of the HyperText Markup Language (HTML) that is the markup for web pages. We hope that you already have some expertise in HTML and that this is mostly review.
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
We briefly cover the basics of cascading Style Sheets (CSS) that allow us to style the markup for web pages.
Installing PHP and SQL
Our first technical task is to work through the installation steps including installing a text editor, installing MAMP or XAMPP (or equivalent), creating a MySql Database, and writing a PHP program.
The Course really helped me to explore various functionalities of php. I am very thankful to my tutor for the support and lectures he gave. Looking forward to doing another
The class was particularly challenging when it came to the CSS portion. I understand it better now. It would not hurt to study a little bit on HTML and CSS even before the class.
This was an awesome course which would cruise you through the basics of web pages, their making and what actually goes behind the screen. Its a fun course with innovative assignments.
This is a great beginner course - I wish it did not say Intermediate. Dr. Chuck is fantastic, but this course may not challenge you enough if you have some coding background.
This Specialization is an introduction to building web applications for anybody who already has a basic understanding of responsive web design with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web Applications for Everybody is your introduction to web application development. You will develop web and database applications in PHP, using SQL for database creation, as well as functionality in JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON.
