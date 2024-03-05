Board Infinity
Mastering Laravel Framework and PHP
Board Infinity

Mastering Laravel Framework and PHP

Taught in English

3,806 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.4

(41 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore how PHP fits into the web development landscape, from its integration into HTML to its use in server-side scripting.

  • Discover advanced Laravel concepts such as middleware and authentication, enabling you to add layers of security and control to your applications.

  • Establish a strong foundation in security practices by exploring key topics such as CSRF protection, session security, user input validation.

  • Apply the fundamental database structures, migration, and Eloquent relationships necessary for managing projects effectively.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1: Introduction to PHP and Laravel! This module serves as your gateway to the world of web development using the dynamic PHP language and the powerful Laravel framework. Whether you're new to programming or looking to expand your skills, this module will equip you with a strong foundation in both PHP and Laravel, setting the stage for your journey towards building modern web applications.

What's included

12 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 2: Building Web Applications with Laravel! This module is designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of creating dynamic and feature-rich web applications using the powerful Laravel framework. From the fundamental basics to advanced concepts, you'll embark on a journey to master the intricacies of routing, controllers, views, database interactions, and more. By the end of this module, you'll have a solid foundation in building web applications that not only adhere to best practices but also deliver exceptional user experiences.

What's included

10 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Welcome to Module 3: Integrating PHP with Laravel! This module offers a comprehensive exploration of how PHP, the backbone of Laravel, seamlessly integrates with the framework to create dynamic and secure web applications. By combining the power of PHP's backend capabilities with Laravel's elegant structure, you'll learn to build feature-rich applications while ensuring the highest standards of security. Through practical video lessons, you'll uncover the art of leveraging PHP for backend logic, incorporating external PHP libraries, and implementing essential security measures within the Laravel ecosystem.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Welcome to the Project Series module in our Laravel with PHP project! This module is designed to help you understand the intricacies of managing and organizing projects within your Laravel application. Whether you're building a task management system, project portfolio, or any other project-related functionality, this module will equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to create a robust and efficient project management system using Laravel.

What's included

7 videos3 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.2 (18 ratings)
Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,658 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 41

4.4

41 reviews

  • 5 stars

    63.41%

  • 4 stars

    21.95%

  • 3 stars

    7.31%

  • 2 stars

    4.87%

  • 1 star

    2.43%

MS
5

Reviewed on Mar 4, 2024

MA
5

Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024

BM
4

Reviewed on Apr 10, 2024

Frequently asked questions

