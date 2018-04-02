YY
Feb 9, 2018
Even being quite an expert in area, I still enjoyed this course a lot and learning quite much from it as well. Highly recommended to everyone who developed an interest to PHP and web-applications.
YS
Jan 12, 2022
Had to hear/watch some videos multiple times, unlike the other course I took with Dr Chuck. Could be sql really is his favorite. Could also be that I have absolute no previous knowledge of PHP.
By Nada F A•
Apr 2, 2018
the explanation is too general
the assignment is not that related to the given material
there is no option for editing after submit
By Mansoor H•
Dec 4, 2018
Amazing, truly amazing.
PhD. Charles Severance is a great teacher, and shows how easy it is to get into coding and start using the tools that creats the biggest web applications to date.
It starts with some history and ends with you beating the code to write php!
By Mehdi S•
Aug 28, 2018
It was so simple course, I expected that I spend my time for a professional course but unfortunately it didn't. It doesn't have any challenges like real world and I wasn't satisfied from this course
By Saulet Y•
Jun 20, 2018
The start of the course was really fun and interesting, but then it becomes boring and complicated, especially in week 6,7 and 8. The assignments for weeks 6 and 7 were not useful and meaningless.
By Gaurav D•
Jul 18, 2020
This course is just BRILLIANT. Its EXCELLENT. Everything is explained so well that i am very confident now about the topics i learnt in this course. Thanks Dr. Chuck, thanks a lot!!!!
By Nitin S•
Jun 24, 2020
Perfect for beginners who are starting to learn web development from scratch as the course is based on the functioning rather than the looks of web applications. Very well structured.
By Jake S•
Jul 12, 2020
PHP taught by a used car salesman. This is not an intermediate course, and when you compare it alongside something like "Beginning Programming in C" by Duke University, it really reflects poorly on the University of Michigan, whose reputation was the precursor for why I signed up in the first place. Besides the lack of meaningful exercises, the instructor comes off as a self-obsessed narcissist who would rather post "extra" content of other students introducing themselves and pictures of himself, promoting his other courses, rather than actually teach material. I still to this day do not understand why PHP resources are often so lacking, yet this course is a case-in-point example of how, even when one is eager to learn the modern standards of this much-maligned technology, they are so commonly presented with sub-standard, highly generalized material that embraces the language only as an afterthought behind the shiny vehicle of "building a website."
By John K N•
May 25, 2018
Great and exciting class with a dedicated instructor who has clear and detailed course material. He was able to keep the class interesting and involving with a fantastic attitude.
By Benoit T•
Apr 2, 2018
A very good introduction to PHP. I went from having no clue of what was going on beyond my screen and now I'm able to run my own website, with scripts, on a private server. Thanks!
Only thing I'd say is that for some exercises, the provided material is almost too complete and there aren't enough things left to figure out on your own (which helps me a lot to learn).
By Justin C•
Jan 3, 2021
I think this course is the worst I've taken on this site. It's not well organized, and the professor is very unclear and tends to fill lectures with information that is not useful for the class (a lot of history, which would be fine if there was more concrete how-to information). Also, it feels clunky and out of date. The testing/rating is not very good. The assignments are very poorly written. Also, it's in a specialization called "Web Applications for Everybody" and multiple times in the class, the instructor says something like: "I assume you have learned Python or another coding language before starting this class." I would hardly call that "for everyone." I think it's misleading. I would not recommend this class.
By Yury•
Feb 10, 2018
By Felipe G•
Oct 26, 2018
Excelente curso para aquellos que recien empiezan, muy buena introduccion para el desarrollo web. Recomendado!
By Rubén P•
May 1, 2019
great introduction to web applications
By Rocío D•
Nov 14, 2018
Clear and easy to understand. I wish a few lesson would be much more practical than background about the language, but I guess it's just something to improve.
By Carlo M•
Mar 27, 2019
Love this professor! About the course, I would have preferred some more practical knowledge and exercises about the object-oriented paradigm.
By Ong K S•
Aug 14, 2018
A very comprehensive course for newbie who wants to develop skills in web development.
Explained in simple-to-understand way for non-tech guy.
By Tapabrota D•
Sep 19, 2020
Dr. Charles Russell Severance has done a wonderful job in this course. This is mainly targeted to make you understand the back end details behind any website; rather than making it look beautiful(which he mentions very clearly).
Thanks, prof.
By Le M•
Dec 4, 2018
Excellent foundational. The "big picture" of a webapp interaction and then the basics of the major players. Of course a personable instructor sure helped!!!! Now on to a deeper learning voyage with no confusion on which way to go.
By Vuong N•
Feb 21, 2018
Thanks for a great course by which I learn a lot of experience from the experts :-). One of the my assignments has been gradually developed into a more robust site at https://englishpicture.net
By henry h•
Dec 1, 2017
The class was particularly challenging when it came to the CSS portion. I understand it better now. It would not hurt to study a little bit on HTML and CSS even before the class.
By John Q•
Oct 1, 2018
Excellent and pragmatic
By Maksim M•
Nov 8, 2018
It is a very good course and I've learnt a lot. The instructor is excellent. A bit more of practical exercises with each lecture would be just great!
By Enoch P•
Mar 22, 2018
This was a great course, led by a great instructor. Some of the assignment specifications could be improved.
By Cyan C•
Nov 30, 2017
Preferable if there is more exercise
By Sharon C•
May 7, 2018
more advanced PHP would be good!